Gift establishes Adirondack Health Nursing Legacy Award
SARANAC LAKE — A major gift from Adirondack Health Foundation board member Joan Grabe has created a new annual award to recognize nurse mentors within the Adirondack Health organization.
The Adirondack Health Nursing Legacy Award will honor registered nurses with 15 or more years of experience and demonstrated histories of mentoring the next generation of nurses. Nominations will come from staff nurses and a review panel will select a winner each year. The $1,000 award will be presented in December, in conjunction with the Meghan E. Handler Excellence in Nursing Award, which honors exceptional nurses with less than five years of experience.
“Watching Adirondack Health deftly navigate this pandemic, I felt it was important to honor the nurses for their compassionate caregiving and to recognize the skillful leadership of Sylvia Getman,” Grabe said. “As a nursing school alumna, I understand how beneficial strong mentors can be to new nurses just starting out.”
Nominees will be evaluated based on their commitments and track records of mentoring young nurses, highly developed nursing intuition, technical skills, strong rapport with colleagues, patients, and families, and willingness to teach and share their skills with less experienced nursing colleagues.
“We very much appreciate Joan’s generosity and desire to formally recognize our outstanding nurse mentors,” Dave Mader, chief nursing officer at Adirondack Health, said. “The informal transfer of knowledge builds self-confidence in new nurses and is essential to the quality of care and patient experience here at Adirondack Health.”
In addition to her service on the Adirondack Health Foundation’s board of trustees, Grabe chairs the Birth to Three Advocates and the Hunter Bellevue School of Nursing advisory board and serves on the Hunter College Foundation board of trustees.
North Point Insurance acquires Karleskent Agency
MALONE — The Kenneth J. Karleskent Agency recently announced it was acquired by North Point Insurance Agency Inc. effective Aug. 1.
The Kenneth J. Karleskent Agency was founded by Kenneth “Tex Kent” Karleskent, who was first appointed by Travelers Insurance in 1947. Karleskent expanded the agency over the next 30 years, where he was then able to bring on his son, Richard, in 1978. Karleskent sold the agency to Richard in 1980.
Richard’s son, James, joined his father’s side as an associate agent in 1985, forming a new father and son partnership that lasted until Richard’s 2019 retirement.
James decided to retire from the insurance industry and selected Jared Jabaut, CEO of North Point Insurance Agency, to be his successor. The agency will now be known as the Karleskent-Jabaut Insurance Agency.
“I owe my deepest gratitude to the Karleskent family for the opportunity to carry on their endearing legacy,” Jabaut said. “It’s a great responsibility to continue to provide the same quality insurance products and excellent customer service that clients have come to know from this family-owned business.
“To our clients: Thank you. We look forward to meeting your insurance needs for many more years to come.”
