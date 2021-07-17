Champlain National Bank awards local students $4K in scholarships
WILLSBORO — Champlain National Bank gave $4,000 in scholarship money to graduating seniors throughout Essex, Clinton and Franklin Counties at graduation ceremonies in June.
Recipients of the Champlain National Bank Scholarship receive $500 towards college expenses.
Champlain National Bank Scholarships are awarded every year at graduation to students from school districts within the three counties who will be attending college in the fall.
2021 winners include:
• Nicholas Reithel of Willsboro Central School: son of Drew and Ramelie Reithel from Willsboro. Attending SUNY Plattsburgh to study business.
• Kaleb Pettit of Boquet Valley Central School: son of James and Ayra Pettit from Westport. Attending Le Moyne College to study marketing and business.
• Thomas Woods of Crown Point Central School: son of Steven Woods and the late Kathleen Woods from Crown Point. Attending St. Lawrence University to study business in the liberal arts.
• Sebastian Smith of Keene Central School: son of Mark Smith and Lisa Jo Pepper Smith from Keene. Attending North Country Community College to study sports management.
• Xavier Powell of Plattsburgh Central School: grandson of Robin Gebo from Plattsburgh. Attending SUNY Albany to study business administration.
• Deren Purisic of Northeastern Clinton Central School: Deren Purisic, son of Marina Prascevic from Rouses Point. Attending SUNY Plattsburgh to study economics.
• Mathew Brandes of Lake Placid Central School: son of Brian and Alicia Brandes from Lake Placid. Attending SUNY Adirondack to study business.
• Micah McCulley of Saranac Lake Central School: son of Bruce and Zoe McCulley from Vermontville. Attending SUNY Geneseo to study economics and music.
Chateaugay Dunkin' team earns $10K COVID vaccine incentive
ALBANY — The employees of Dunkin’ in Chateaugay were awarded $10,000 via a COVID vaccine incentive supported by the restaurant’s parent company, White Management Corporation.
Dunkin’ Chateaugay is one of eighteen Dunkin’ stores owned and operated by White Management Corporation in New York State’s North Country. The company also owns several KFC and Taco Bell restaurants, The Butcher Block Steak & Seafood (Plattsburgh), The Log Jam (Lake George), Bountiful Bread (Albany, Schenectady) and Annabel’s Pizza Company (Schenectady).
When New York State deemed restaurant workers eligible for COVID vaccinations in March, the company committed to pay each employee $50 for getting fully vaccinated by May 1. Yet David White, founder of White Management, along with his children Brian, who serves as president, and Candice, who serves as vice president, were surprised by how many employees were still reluctant to receive the COVID vaccine.
When the state of Ohio announced its Vax-A-Million state lottery was increasing vaccinations significantly, the Whites decided to do something similar. They offered $10,000 to their first restaurant team that hit full vaccination status, and another $10,000 individual lottery for all employees who showed proof of full-vaccination by July 4th.
Natalie Tetrault, general manager of Dunkin’ Chateaugay, recently let her Above Store Leader (regional manager) Candy Poirier know that her staff hit full vaccination.
“We are very proud of Natalie and her team for many reasons,” Brian White commented. "First off, their vaccinations will protect them from a serious case of COVID-19. Secondly, their vaccinations will protect their friends and families, their colleagues, and our customers from COVID transmission. Thirdly, there is a very real threat of covid variations coming back into our area and wreaking havoc on those who are unvaccinated. A fully-vaccinated staff is what we aim for in every one of our restaurants.”
“I got lucky that my team was all on-board,” Tetrault said. “A few employees wanted to wait and see how we reacted to our vaccinations. . . When they saw we were okay, they followed suit. . . Some employees didn’t have access to a computer to schedule an appointment, so I said ‘my office door is open’, and I helped them get appointments. . . Others really wanted to travel for spring break and to not have to quarantine afterwards.”
Employees received either the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccinations, and Tetrault made sure they were not scheduled to work after their second shots, in case they felt fatigued.
In the end, the Dunkin’ team decided the vaccination was the best route to take off the face masks and get back to normal. Customers have been commenting how nice it is to see their smiling faces.
