Grants fund new equipment for Elizabethtown hospital
ELIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital recently received $15,000 to support the purchase of new equipment for its outpatient clinics. A $12,000 donation from the hospital auxiliary and $3,000 grant award from the International Paper Foundation will go toward high definition display monitors for the hospital’s endoscopy suites in Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga.
There are over 2,000 visits each year to the hospital’s specialty clinics, located in Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga. Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s outpatient clinics provide services that would otherwise require patients travel 50 miles or more. A range of specialty services are available at Elizabethtown Community Hospital, including gastroenterology, cardiology, orthopedics, and oncology and hematology.
"We are grateful for the continued support of the hospital auxiliary and International Paper Foundation," John Remillard, Elizabethtown Community Hospital president, said. "The auxiliary has a long tradition of raising money to support the purchase of items that improve patient care. We deeply appreciate their commitment to our patients and staff."
Laura Sells-Doyle, president of the hospital auxiliary, said community support for the hospital has been especially evident during the pandemic.
"Even though we canceled our annual in-person fundraiser this year, many of our supporters still contributed generously. We have also welcomed new members and hope to continue to grow,” Sells-Doyle said.
In addition to annual equipment purchases, the auxiliary provides $5,000 in scholarships to the hospital’s paramedic education program and support for population health initiatives. Over the past decade, the auxiliary has raised more than $150,000 for the hospital.
The International Paper Foundation annually provides grants to non-profit organizations to address critical needs in the community.
"We are proud to support Elizabethtown Community Hospital and the health and wellbeing of our communities,” Donna Wadsworth, communications manager at International Paper’s Ticonderoga Mill, said.
Akwesasne Mohawk Casino IT director gets 40 Under 40 award
AKWESASNE — The "Emerging Leaders of Gaming" announced the annual selection of the Class of 2021's "40 Under 40" executive’s recognized for their pivotal role in the gaming industry. Nominated and selected was the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort’s Director of Information Technology, Marvin Phillips. The award is sponsored by The Innovation Group, dedicated to shaping and propelling the gaming industry by influencing strategy, technology and the leaders of tomorrow.
Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort (AMCR) is owned by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe of Akwesasne, NY. The property includes 130,000 square feet of gaming with more than 1,100 of the newest slot and video poker titles and a large selection of table games. There are three food venues, which include the Sticks Sports Bar and Grill, The Tavern and Cedars Coffee featuring Starbucks beverages. In addition, AMCR offers a 150-room hotel, which features banquet rooms, meeting space and an indoor pool.
Phillips is responsible for the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort’s Information Technology infrastructure. The team he leads develops the cyber-security and technology strategy for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s gaming operation.
"Mitigating risk is my job, 24/7,” Phillips said. "Cyber-security threats evolve rapidly, and we have to meet that challenge by protecting our guests and our investments. Our guests’ expectations change every day, too and we need to always be on the forefront of emerging guest-facing technologies. This field is exciting, it’s why I’ve stayed for so long, and while I’m still 'under 40,' it’s how I hope to spend the rest of my career.”
The Emerging Leader of Gaming joined the AMCR as a Summer Analyst Intern while studying Information Technology at Morrisville State College.
Casino General Manager Emily Lauzon nominated Phillips.
"Phillips is a visionary leader who has propelled his career in IT infrastructure, security, compliance and disaster preparedness. Born and raised in Akwesasne, Phillips has always been determined to dedicate his education and experience where his family calls home. We are incredibly proud of Marvin’s commitment to this entire organization. It’s so important to recognize how fortunate we are to have one of gaming’s top young executives on our team."
Autism Alliance supports local programs
PLATTSBURGH — The Autism Alliance of Northeastern NY recently awarded $4,600 in grants for iPads, laptops, educational materials and sensory items to assist individuals with autism, and organizations who serve them.
An additional $1,200 was recently granted to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department to support Project Lifesaver, which provides timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children with the propensity to wander due to a cognitive condition.
Autism Alliance of Northeastern NY serves Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties. Its mission is to empower individuals and their families touched by autism spectrum disorders through support and education.
"Supporting programs that assist with health and safety of individuals with autism has always been a priority of Autism Alliance," Board Member Lisa Briscoe said. "We are proud to support Project Lifesaver and are grateful for the generosity of our donors who make this possible."
Autism Alliance of Northeastern NY will be accepting grant applications again on January 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.