Fesette Realty welcomes new salesperson
PLATTSBURGH — Donna Durocher recently joined Fesette Realty as a licensed real estate salesperson.
She moved to the area in 1971 when her father was stationed at Plattsburgh Air Force Base. Her education at Saranac High School led her to meet her husband, Nelson. Durocher recently completed a successful career in education at the Beekmantown and Plattsburgh City School (PSD) Districts. She was elected treasurer of the union for the PSD for eight years.
"Donna’s transition to real estate sales makes perfect sense," Principal Broker Neil Fesette said. "Donna is smart, hardworking and knows our local area extremely well. She has the skill set to serve her clients efficiently and we are lucky to have her on our team."
Weather network now available to some Spectrum users in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — Spectrum recently announced the launch of AccuWeather TV Network in Plattsburgh. AccuWeather is available on channel 48 at no additional charge to customers who have Spectrum TV® Select and higher video tiers.
AccuWeather TV Network delivers 24/7 weather news from in-studio and in the field, providing reliable local, regional and national weather news and information. Spectrum offers the AccuWeather’s national weather feed with regionalized weather data, pertinent to Spectrum TV customers in Plattsburgh.
"AccuWeather will give Spectrum customers in Plattsburgh access to even more timely and reliable weather news and information from a trusted brand," Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition for Charter Communications Inc.Tom Montemagno, said.
"AccuWeather’s programs are 100 percent focused on weather, and the combination of the network’s national forecasts and reliable local weather reporting directly aligns with our goal to provide programming that meets the interests of our customers and the communities we serve."
Headquartered in State College, PA, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily through the AccuWeather Network channel, digital media properties including accuweather.com and mobile, as well as radio, TV and newspapers, digital out of home and thousands of third-party websites.
"The AccuWeather Network is committed to delivering the most accurate and dependable local and breaking weather coverage to help everyone in every community plan their lives and get more from their day,” Sarah Katt, AccuWeather TV Network general manager, said. "We are delighted to welcome Spectrum viewers in Plattsburgh to our AccuWeather Network family."
AccuWeather Network’s 24/7 weather programming begins in the mornings with meteorologist Bernie Rayno. It continues in the afternoon/early evening with meteorologists Brittany Boyer and Geoff Cornish, and evenings and overnights with meteorologist Melissa Constanzer. More information is available at www.accuweather.com/network. Information about Spectrum TV is available at www.spectrum.com.
