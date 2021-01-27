SeaComm cancels Super Saturday Tax Prep event
MASSENA — SeaComm Federal Credit Union recently announced that it will not host its annual Super Saturday tax preparation events normally held in February and March.
SeaComm is a member owned financial cooperative based in Massena with more than 49,000 members and assets exceeding $640 million. The credit union has branches in Massena, Potsdam, Malone, Canton, Ogdensburg and Plattsburgh as well as South Burlington, Vt. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in New York's St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton or Essex counties and Vermont's Grand Isle, Franklin and Chittenden counties.
The credit union’s decision to cancel the event is an effort to ensure the health and safety of its staff and membership during the ongoing pandemic. While the program will not take place at the credit union this year, it is expected to resume in 2022.
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will continue to provide free tax preparation for qualifying taxpayers. For further information on VITA sites near you or where to file online taxes for free visit www.irs.gov. For information on in-person tax preparation through the AARP Foundation visit aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp.
NYSEG completes local electric system upgrades
BINGHAMTON — New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) recently announced the completion of work on Transmission Line 879 in the towns of Plattsburgh, Peru and AuSable, impacting more than 6,300 customers.The project is part of the company’s transmission investment program designed to improve reliability and resiliency of the system.
"These upgrades will provide enhanced reliability of service, meet growing demand for energy in the area, and strengthen the system against severe weather events," NYSEG Project Manager Gideon Oppong-Darko said.
The project replaced 16.5 miles of 46-kV transmission line and a total of 338 utility poles along the route. Some of the poles that were replaced dated back to the 1930s. The upgraded poles and equipment will enhance the entire transmission system by hardening the transmission lines against adverse weather such as high winds and rain, while expanding energy capacity to meet growing demand for additional power in the region.
Crews worked in the area for several months to upgrade the infrastructure, provide information to customers regarding planned outages, and trim trees along the work site to further protect the infrastructure from potential outages.
NYSEG is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc., a leading, sustainable energy company with operations in 24 U.S. states.
SeaComm donates to six hospitals
MASSENA — SeaComm recently committed $150,000 of donations between six regional hospital foundations across northern New York and Vermont. The funds will assist in delivering quality care to local residents, while helping to purchase essential medical supplies and support frontline healthcare workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
SeaComm is a member owned financial cooperative based in Massena with more than 49,000 members and assets exceeding $640 million. The credit union has branches in Massena, Potsdam, Malone, Canton, Ogdensburg and Plattsburgh as well as South Burlington, Vt. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in New York's St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton or Essex counties and Vermont's Grand Isle, Franklin and Chittenden counties.
"The SeaComm Board of Directors is pleased to support our North Country hospitals and their respective foundations with this significant donation," SeaComm Board Chairman Myron Burns said. "Each $25,000 donation deservingly supports the health care needs of the communities in which we do business."
The donations will be given to hospitals that serve communities in which SeaComm has retail branch locations, including CVPH Foundation, Plattsburgh; Alice Hyde Medical Center Foundation, Malone; Canton-Potsdam Hospital Foundation, Potsdam; Massena Hospital Foundation, Massena; Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation, Ogdensburg; and UVM Foundation, Burlington, Vt.
"This is a concrete way for us to partner with them in their overall efforts of making our communities healthier and safer, especially during this most unprecedented time," Burns adds.
Sentinel Outdoor Sports opens in Ticonderoga
TICONDEROGA — Sentinel Outdoor Sports, a local bait and tackle shop, recently opened in downtown Ticonderoga. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held by the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce to officially welcome them to the Ticonderoga Area Business Community.
The shop is located on Carnegie Place in Ticonderoga. They offer outdoor supplies, including fishing bait, tackle and sporting goods. They are also renting fishing equipment and have plans to add additional products.
"We are very excited to be offering Ticonderoga community members and visitors a local bait and tackle option," Owner Jeff Marchant said. "I am planning on growing our product line to accommodate my customers needs. If I do not carry what you need, I am happy to try and find it."
TACC President & CEO Matthew Courtright said the chamber was excited to welcome Sentinel Outdoor Sports.
"Local and visiting fisherman will be thrilled to have a location in Ticonderoga for live bait and other supplies," he said.
