Spotlight on Business: Jan. 23, 2021

PHOTO PROVIDED SeaComm Assistant VP of Retail Operations & Regional Manager Yvonne Alterie (left to right), American Red Cross Regional Philanthropy Officer Derek Robson and SeaComm Financial Service Representative Vanessa Thompson deliver a $500 donation in support of the American Red Cross. The funds will be used to assist the organization in ensuring local communities have the resources necessary to manage emergencies during challenging times.

 

Former Congressman appointed to CABC

PLATTSBURGH — Bill Owens, former member of U.S. Congress, was recently appointed to the Advisory Board of the Canadian/American Business Council (CABC).

The CABC supports cross-border trade by convening important dialogs, advocating key issues and raising awareness about the unique relationship between the U.S. and Canada.

As an attorney in Plattsburgh, Owens has been a long-time participant in US/Canada trade during his time in Congress and now again is engaged in representing and advising many companies on US/Canada trade issues. Membership in the CABC is comprised of many Fortune 500 companies, including TD Bank, Bombardier (represented by David Slack), Cisco, Enbridge, Pfizer and many others.

The Advisory Board consists of numerous previous Ambassadors to the US and Canada, including Raymond Chretien and Gary Doer — both recent Canadian Ambassadors to the U.S.

Owens' appointment provides an opportunity for dialogue with the most prestigious organizations and individuals in the Canadian trade arena.

