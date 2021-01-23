Spotlight on Business: Jan. 23, 2021

Former Congressman appointed to CABC
PLATTSBURGH — Bill Owens, former member of U.S. Congress, was recently appointed to the Advisory Board of the Canadian/American Business Council (CABC).
The CABC supports cross-border trade by convening important dialogs, advocating key issues and raising awareness about the unique relationship between the U.S. and Canada.
As an attorney in Plattsburgh, Owens has been a long-time participant in US/Canada trade during his time in Congress and now again is engaged in representing and advising many companies on US/Canada trade issues. Membership in the CABC is comprised of many Fortune 500 companies, including TD Bank, Bombardier (represented by David Slack), Cisco, Enbridge, Pfizer and many others.
The Advisory Board consists of numerous previous Ambassadors to the US and Canada, including Raymond Chretien and Gary Doer — both recent Canadian Ambassadors to the U.S.
Owens' appointment provides an opportunity for dialogue with the most prestigious organizations and individuals in the Canadian trade arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.