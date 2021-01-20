DFCU adjusts 2021 hours
PLATTSBURGH — Dannemora Federal Credit Union changed hours of operations at its Tom Miller Road, New York Road, Champlain and Dannemora branches beginning Jan. 4.
"As we roll into the New Year, we are all looking forward to a time that we can all be together again. We want to take a moment to thank you, our members, for all of your patience and understanding during this challenging year," DFCU says in a news release.
"It is important that we continue to take precautions throughout the winter season to protect our staff and our members. As we have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in our area, we will be reducing the hours that branch lobbies are open. We will continue our sanitizing and safety practices as we have done for the past several months."
A max of six visitors are allowed at the Tom Miller Road, New York Road and Champlain branches at one time, while a max of four visitors are allowed at the Dannemora branch.
Branch lobby hours at all four locations are 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Drive-thru hours are as follows:
• Tom Miller Road: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
• New York Road: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Champlain: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When the lobby is closed, staff here can assist with limited transactions via the Drop Box, including deposits, withdrawals and new debit cards. Call 518-828-0323 ext. 8008 when you arrive.
• Dannemora: Drop box will be checked several times a day. For business transactions, drop all deposits in the drop box and call in all change orders in advance. Call the branch at 518-825-0323 ext. 8001 to set up an appointment to pick up change and receipts.
DFCU's call center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Many in-branch services can be done through via the call center, including balance inquires, transfers, loan payments and updating personal information. Call 518-825-0323 to speak with a Call Center Representative.
Strzepa named NBC5 weekend anchor
PLATTSBURGH — NBC5 news announced reporter Liz Strzepa as new weekend anchor for its weekend evening newscasts.
Strzepa, a native New Englander who grew up in a small town in central Massachusetts and is an avid volunteer and self-described "coffee connoisseur" began her reporting career in 2015, at NBC5’s Upper Valley bureau. She later moved to the NY Studio where she covered the aftermath of the 2015 prison break at Clinton Correctional Facility among hundreds of other stories impacting North Country viewers.
Strzepa now reports out of NBC5’s main studio in South Burlington, where her many impactful stories included the 2019 quintuple murder trial of Steven Bourgoin — for which she spent an entire month in the courtroom, getting to know the victims’ families.
"Liz was an outstanding choice to anchor our NBC 5 Weekend Evening Newscasts," WPTZ President and General Manager Ryan Rothstein said. "She has done terrific reporting throughout the community over the last six years. This was a well-deserved promotion, and we are all so excited for her."
Strzepa will anchor Saturday and Sunday's 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts on NBC5/WPTZ and the 10 p.m. newscast on The Valley CW/WNNE.
