Citizen Advocates adds senior directors to leadership team
MALONE — Citizen Advocates has reshaped its Leadership Team to include four Senior Director roles.
“This added dimension of senior leadership will allow Citizen Advocates to better serve individuals and families and provide employees with greater management support as well as professional growth opportunities,” a Citizen Advocates press release read.
Eileen Cavalier, Senior Director of Finance, Courtney Frank, Senior Director of Health Operations, Marina Mahoney, Senior Director of Revenue Strategy, Heather Wenzel, Senior Director of Community Operations, were all hired from within the existing ranks of the Leadership Team.
“Our services are either growing or changing to meet a wide range of unmet and underserved needs within the community,” James Button, CEO of Citizen Advocates, said.
“Some of this growth is in response to COVID, while other changes are the result of those we support needing new or different services.”
Community Bank supports Veterans Feeding Veterans Program
PLATTSBURGH — Community Bank made a $1,000 donation to the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties Inc. (JCEO) in support of the Veterans Feeding Veterans Program.
“We’re proud to support the Veterans Feeding Veterans Program and give back to the veterans who served our country,” Community Bank Regional Manager Kent Backus said.
According to a press release, JCEO is partnering with the Clinton and Franklin county veterans services agencies and numerous volunteers to provide food and supplies to over 400 households on a monthly basis.
“We work hard to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve, work and live in, and the JCEO is doing amazing things for our service men and women,” Backus said.
New Community Bank branch in Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — Community Bank has officially opened their new Lake Placid branch at 2166 Saranac Avenue, less than half a mile down the road from where the previous branch stood.
According to the Community Bank press release, the new location offers retail and business customers an enhanced customer experience with an office layout designed specifically with the customers in mind.
Customers can look forward to ample parking, expanded office space, an increased teller area, a new drive-thru, a 24-hour image-enabled ATM, a night depository, safe deposit boxes and Saturday drive-thru hours.
