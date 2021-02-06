Spectrum On Demand honors Black History Month
PLATTSBURGH — Spectrum is celebrating Black History Month for TV customers throughout February with an On Demand collection of movies, musical and comedy specials and documentaries highlighting African American cinema and culture.
The On Demand categories begin February 1 with Black musicians — featuring Jennifer Hudson’s Oscar-winning performance in "Dreamgirls," the iconic "Hustle & Flow" and Spike Lee’s "Mo' Better Blues" — and Black heroes — featuring powerful documentaries, like "MLK/FBI," "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am," "12 Years A Slave," "Selma," "Precious" and "Black Panther."
Beginning February 9, the social cinema category will include thought-provoking cinema like Michael B. Jordan’s in "Fruitvale Station," Sidney Poitier’s "A Raisin in the Sun," the James Baldwin inspired "I Am Not Your Negro" and Lee Daniels' "The Butler."
The Black comedians category will launch February 16 and feature comedy specials and movies with comedy trailblazers, like Eddie Murphy and Dave Chappelle, and newer stars, like Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.
Continuously available to customers via the Spectrum On Demand portal is the Black voices category featuring classic films like "The Color Purple," popular TV series like "Lovecraft Country," and specials such as "CNN’s Special Report: Kamala Harris: Making History."
Spectrum TV customers can access the On Demand portal via their Spectrum Guide. More information is available at https://www.spectrum.net/support/tv/spectrum-demand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.