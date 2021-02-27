Norsk Titanium to Fund STEAM Programming
PLATTSBURGH — A new partnership between the Plattsburgh/Malone YMCA and Norsk Titanium will provide $3,000 towards Science Technology Engineering Art and Mathematics (STEAM) programming for the YMCA’s Engineering Our Future initiative.
The initiative will produce impactful school-age programming in the North Country. By introducing robust STEAM programming into the YMCA Y’s Time childcare, the YMCA can narrow the poverty gap in the community. Through NGSS and Common Core aligned kits, the YMCA will build a lasting partnership with Norsk Titanium, a globally-recognized additive manufacturing company in Plattsburgh, and will empower students to pursue STEM careers, lifting households out of poverty.
“Norsk is excited to partner with the Plattsburgh YMCA to encourage and inspire our future workforce and leaders,” Norsk Titanium Vice President of Operations Steve Eaton said. “As a member of the Plattsburgh community, it is important to us to not only give back to our community, but to empower today’s youth to explore and expand their skillsets within STEAM.”
Benefits of the partnership include:
• Funding $3,000 of STEAM kits in Y’s Time-School Age Child Care Programs
• Narrowing the poverty gap in our community through increased STEM education and literacy
• YMCA youth valuing STEM professions, and recognizing the value of STEM in society
“We are very excited to embark on this new partnership with Norsk," Plattsburgh/ Malone YMCA CEO Justin Ihne said. "What a perfect company to help us roll out such an important program for the youth in our community. This program is a great way to highlight great companies in the STEM and STEAM field, to share that with youth, and to create excitement around other fields of study in their future.”
United Way taps new board member
PLATTSBURGH — United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc. has elected Hannah Provost to serve on it’s board of directors.
Provost is a partner at Lomanto Provost Financial Advisors and is involved in many community initiatives. She is a member of the United Way’s Campaign Team and Allocation Committee, past president of Adirondack Young Professionals and is also involved in numerous other community-based, volunteer efforts. She and her husband, Brad, have been devoted foster parents and are very proud of their three children.
“Hannah is an outstanding person," United Way of the ADK Region President and CEO John Bernardi said. "She has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to helping people and making our region a better place to live and work. We are delighted to have her join our Board of Directors and we look forward to the many contributions she will make toward advancing our mission.”
Provost was elected at the January board meeting to begin her term immediately.
“We are fortunate to have a strong and committed board of directors and we are enthusiastic about Hannah bringing new opportunities and ideas to our board," Bruce Lawson, chair of the governance committee, said.
