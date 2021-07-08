Kinney Drugs Foundation pledges $30K for Alice Center project
MALONE — The Kinney Drugs Foundation pledged $30,000 to support an incoming walkway around UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center’s long-term care facility The Alice Center.
The hospital is currently raising funds to support the project, which hopes to promote healthy activities and opportunities for residents and their families to spend quality time together.
“We’ve seen how difficult the pandemic has been on our seniors, and realize how important time with family and friends is for our residents," Alice Hyde Director of Philanthropy Chantelle Marshall said. “I’m thrilled to announce the incredible support The Kinney Drugs Foundation is providing. We are truly grateful for their support and commitment to helping bring these new opportunities to residents at The Alice Center.”
The project includes:
• Construction of a paved, accessible walking path for residents that can be used independently or incorporated into residents’ rehabilitation/treatment plans.
• Improvements to landscaping, including planting of new trees and shrubbery, and the installation of benches and children’s play equipment to create a well-appointed, beautiful space where residents can connect with family and friends of all ages, as well as pets.
• Paving of The Alice Center’s emergency roadway, which wraps around the facility and is used by the hospital’s Facilities Department to perform maintenance.
"The Kinney Drugs Foundation is pleased to support The Alice Center’s project to improve the overall experience and quality of life for its patients and their families,” Kinney Drugs Foundation President and KPH Vice President of Real Estate for the Kinney Drugs Foundation Dave McClure said. “This new project will improve the level of care for the communities that we both serve. The Kinney Drugs Foundation's mission statement of 'Helping People Live Healthier Lives' aligns perfectly with the mission of Alice Hyde Medical Center.”
The project is estimated to cost about $125,000. Alice Hyde’s Virtual Auction in May raised $15,000 toward the effort and the hospital’s 24th Annual Golf Benefit, scheduled for Aug. 20 at Highland Greens Golf Course in Dickinson, will also raise funds for the project.
“Every donation makes a difference,” Marshall added. “This project is about so much more than building a walkway. It’s about caring for each other as we age and encouraging each other to spend meaningful time building memories with loved ones.”
Glens Falls National appoints new Schroon Lake branch manager
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company recently promoted Stephanie E. Holmquist to the position of officer and Schroon Lake branch manager.
In her new role, Holmquist will oversee day-to-day operations, strengthen existing customer relationships and develop new consumer and business banking relationships for the Schroon Lake area.
Holmquist began her career with Glens Falls National in 2016 as a traveling teller and was subsequently promoted to traveling assistant manager earlier this year.
She earned her associate of applied science degree from Maria College of Albany. She volunteers in her community at the Schroon Lake Public Library and for AIM Services Inc.
The Wild Center reopens indoor exhibits
TUPPER LAKE — The Wild Center reopened its indoor exhibits to the public beginning July 1.
Visitors can once again enter the main museum building and are invited to hike The Living River loop trail while enjoying indoor amenities. The Living River is a dynamic walking tour with 12 stops that take guests on a journey from the highest heights of the Adirondack mountains all the way down to the bogs and marshes of the lowlands. The experience is enhanced with audio content, available by downloading The Wild Center mobile app.
The Living River Trail begins at the summit of an Adirondack High Peak, then takes visitors past forests, waterfalls, rivers, streams, bogs and lakes. Along the way, more than 900 live creatures can be seen. This one-way loop through The Wild Center’s indoor exhibits provides appropriate social distancing while encouraging visitors to stop at 12 points along the path, where they can observe different habitats and wildlife. One can also hear how nature infuses the Hall, including the sounds of cascading water from the plunge pool at the dramatic 20-foot high Otter Falls. At this water playground, visitors can watch The Wild Center’s resident otters show off their curiosity, energy and overall playful behavior.
As visitors follow the one-way loop out of the Main Hall, they will be taken through an expanded Wild Supply store experience. This permits safe, socially distanced shopping for a greater number of shoppers, so guests can commemorate their visit on the way out of the building.
The Wild Center’s food service was also expanded. Guests are now able to pre-order fresh brown bag lunches from The Waterside Café for pickup and consumption outside. This offering is in addition to the Snack Bar already available outside at the Wild Walk Kiosk with simple, healthy pre-packaged foods and canned beverages.
Guests are still encouraged to explore The Wild Center’s outdoor experience, including the award-winning Wild Walk and hiking trails across the 115-acre campus. Over a dozen sculptures by Adirondack-based artist Barney Bellinger are on display as part of his first exhibition of large-scale steel sculptures, Welded Steel: Shape, Form and Light. A handful of sculptures can be found around the immersive Forest Music experience, accompanied by a newly commissioned five-piece instrumental composition, entitled “Iron Harvest,” by musician and educator Eric Sturr, who publishes music under the moniker Whatever Penny.
Returning for another summer, naturalist-led canoe trips take guests through the Raquette River’s Oxbow as they explore different marsh habitats. Canoe trips will run daily through Sept. 6 and are available by reservation for an additional fee.
The Wild Center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Timed reservations are still required for all guests, and may be made online, by phone or email prior to arrival. For unvaccinated visitors, face coverings are required indoors, when interacting with staff, and when unable to maintain six feet of social distance from other visitors.
Visitors may access digital maps, audio tours and self-led scavenger hunts through their Wild Center mobile app.
