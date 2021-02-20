WPTZ welcomes new morning anchor
PLATTSBURGH — NBC5 today announced that Sarahbeth Ackerman will be joining the NBC5 News team on February 18 as a morning anchor.
"Sarahbeth is a dedicated journalist who will bring her tremendous energy and a natural ability to quickly connect with others," NBC5/WPTZ President and General Manager Ryan Rothstein said. "We are excited for our morning viewers to meet Sarahbeth in the coming weeks."
"I have always appreciated Vermont’s beautiful glory," Ackerman said. "Almost every family holiday was spent gathering around the fire in Killington."
Before coming to NBC5, Ackerman was the morning reporter and fill-in traffic anchor for nearly five years at WFTV in Orlando, Florida, and worked as a multimedia journalist and news director in Minot, North Dakota, where she helped transition her station to high definition transmission. She graduated from Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY, with a degree in Journalism. She is a loving mother of one and married to her high school sweetheart.
"We couldn’t be more excited about Sarahbeth joining our team," NBC5 News Director Michael LaFlesh said. "Not only will she be bringing years of award-winning journalistic experience to our station, but she’ll also be returning to a place she loves.”
Ackerman will join Tom Garris and Caitlin Napoleoni on the weekday morning newscast NBC5 News Today.
Excellus BlueCross Blueshield offers grants to upstate nonprofits
UTICA — Nonprofit organizations in upstate New York can apply for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Award grants of up to $5,000, which the company is offering to help fund health and wellness programs in the region.
All nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organizations in Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Mohawk Valley and North Country regions are invited to apply for an award. The award can be used for programs that have clear goals to improve the health or health care of a specific population. Any program that aims to improve the health status of the community, closes the gap in health disparities, reduces the incidence of specific diseases, promotes health education and assists our communities in dealing with COVID will be considered.
"The company’s Community Health Awards demonstrate a corporate commitment to support local organizations that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” Eve Van de Wal, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield regional president, said. “These awards complement our existing grants and sponsorships with agencies that work to improve community health in upstate New York.”
The application period opened Monday, Feb. 1 and will close Friday, March 5. Award winners will be announced this spring. Additional information and the online application is available at: https://news.excellusbcbs.com/news-room/community-investments-partnerships.
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield divides its 31-county upstate New York operating area into four regions: the Utica/North Country region, comprising Clinton, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego and St. Lawrence counties; the Central New York region, which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego and Tompkins counties; the Southern Tier region, including Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Tioga, Schuyler and Steuben counties; and the Rochester region, encompassing Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties.
The company’s corporate giving follows all applicable laws and regulations and does not support funding organizations that conflict with its corporate mission, goals, policies or products.
