Champlain National Bank gifts scholarships
PLATTSBURGH — Champlain National Bank recently pledged $5,250 to North Country high school students so they can take courses at Clinton Community College while still in high school.
The money will support CCC’s CAP (College Advancement Program) scholarship program which allows high school students to complete college-level education courses at a lower (or no) cost, in addition to helping students feel “college ready,” and increasing their chance of success, according to a Champlain National Bank press release.
“We are honored to support educational opportunities for local students at Clinton Community College,” President and CEO Steven Cacchio said.
“CAP is an excellent way for high school students to start obtaining college credits.”
“Support of the CAP Scholarship program is an investment in the community. We are grateful for the commitment Champlain National Bank has made to the North Country in providing access to education. This partnership will allow us to continue assisting deserving high school students in Clinton County and illustrates Champlain National Bank’s dedication to our region,” Associate Director of Institutional Advancement, Megan Morrissey-Kelley said.
SeaComm’s Super Saturday free tax events returning
MASSENA — The free tax-preparation events will generally be limited to taxpayers with an income under $58,000, according to a SeaComm press release.
February 5, 2022 at SeaComm’s Plattsburgh Branch from 12:30pm – 5pm
February 5, 2022 at SeaComm’s Potsdam Branch from 12:30pm – 5pm
February 12, 2022 at SeaComm’s Main Office from 8am – 11:30am
February 12, 2022 at SeaComm’s Canton Branch from 12:30pm – 5pm
February 12, 2022 at SeaComm’s Malone Branch from 1pm – 5pm
March 5, 2022 at SeaComm’s Ogdensburg Branch from 8am – Noon
IRS trained volunteers will be on hand to prepare returns for eligible workers. Financial Service Representatives from the credit union will be available to open accounts for eligible individuals without an account and possibly provide loans for those who need their refund in a hurry.
Appointments for Super Saturday are required, as walk-ins will not be allowed. To make an appointment or for more information, call toll free 1-800-764-0566. Information is also available on the SeaComm website, www.seacomm.org and on the SeaComm Facebook page.
