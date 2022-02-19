Plattsburgh Hannaford selected for “Bloomin’ 4 Good Program”
PLATTSBURGH — The Battle of Plattsburgh Association has been honored by the local leadership at Hannaford’s Plattsburgh store, located at 7 Pyramid Drive. It was selected as the Hannaford “Bloomin' 4 Good Program” beneficiary for the month of February 2022.
The Hannaford “Bloomin' 4 Good Program” was launched in August 2021 as an easy way for shoppers to give back to the community in its support of local non-profit organizations.
Flowers can bring happiness, brighten a room, or make someone's day; and February is Valentine’s month. Remember those special people in your life and consider purchasing a specially marked $12 “Bloomin 4 Good” bouquet of Flowers to say it. Every $12.00 “Bloomin' 4 Good” bouquet is marked by a special red circle sticker.
Hannaford will donate $1 of the purchase price for every “Bloomin 4 Good” bouquet sold at Hannaford’s Plattsburgh Store in the month of February to support the Battle of Plattsburgh Association’s museums and educational programming. Celebrate those special people in your life and recognize your love of history at the same time.
