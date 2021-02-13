ETS Staffing and Recruiting Announces Promotions in New York and Vermont
PLATTSBURGH — ETS, a locally owned, MWBE (Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise Program) certified staffing and recruiting agency, recently announced the promotion of three team members.
Eric LaBonte was promoted to senior recruiter in the Industrial Division. He is based in the ETS HQ office in Plattsburgh and brings invaluable knowledge with his strong local roots. A Clinton Community College graduate, ETS says Labonte is a true team-player and someone who is passionate about helping the North Country thrive. In his new role, Labonte will foster strong relationships with community members by applying his combination of local workforce insights and recruiting expertise.
Courtney Follett was promoted to human resource specialist. Having previously served as an office coordinator for ETS, Follett will play a more prominent role in supporting HR efforts in New York and Vermont. She demonstrated her dedication to ETS' 600-plus employees by continuously putting their needs first, helping to answer questions and troubleshooting each unique challenge every step of the way. With this promotion, she will continue to put employees first as she spearheads our payroll process. As ETS continues to grow, the needs of the organization and the scope of the HR team will continue to evolve. ETS says Follett’s experience, positivity, and solutions-oriented mentality will be key as the company continues to expand its entire ecosystem of workforce solutions.
Erica Silverstein was promoted to senior recruiter. She joined ETS in 2019 as an industrial recruiter at the Vermont branch and was instantly inspired by the significant impact she could make on the lives of individuals throughout the community. During her path to senior recruiter, she cultivated deep relationships with candidates and developed a knack for delivering key talent for hard-to-fill roles. Building upon a 40 year history in New York, ETS says its strong growth in Vermont is due to employees like Silverstein who have dedicated the time and effort it takes to build a business. ETS says Silverstein, a UVM graduate, is an experienced recruiter who sets goals, embraces creative solutions, and delivers results.
"These promotions reflect our company's commitment to continuous development,” ETS President and CEO Deborah Cleary said. “The common thread among all three of these outstanding team members is their embrace of lifelong learning and the never-ending process of skill and character development. Their efforts in these new roles will be key to achieving our goals in 2021.”
“As we continue to expand at an accelerated pace, it is as important as ever that we continue to align our processes, technology and relationships to meet our clients’ needs," Vice President of Operations Jesse Krell added. "The advancement of these critical team members represents a continued investment in our vision.”
Hannaford earns top marks for workplace equality
SCARBOROUGH, MAINE — Hannaford Supermarkets received a perfect score by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for its inclusive, equitable and non-discriminatory work environment for the LGBTQ community. Hannaford is the only grocery retailer in its five-state market area to have received a perfect score and the only business of all industries to have received top marks in Maine.
Nationally, 761 businesses received the 100 percent rating. HRC’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index is the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees.
"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year," Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David said. "Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality. This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — but the best business decision."
This is the tenth consecutive year that Hannaford received a 100 percent rating.
Hannaford joined HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act, a group of more than 320 employers that support federal legislation that would provide the same basic protections to LGBTQ people as is provided to other protected groups under the law.
According to the 2021 Corporate Equality Index report, in order for Hannaford to be designated a ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality,’ Hannaford demonstrated that it took "concrete steps to establish and implement comprehensive policies, benefits and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQ workers and their families," focusing on three pillars:
• Workforce protections, including sexual orientation and gender identity
• Inclusive benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families
• Supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility
"One of the core values at Hannaford is ‘care’— and that speaks to caring for one another and making sure that everyone feels safe," Hannaford Vice President of Operations and Executive Sponsor of Hannaford's Diversity and Inclusion Council Jim Hamilton said. "We are proud to have received this recognition from HRC for the ways in which we create safe and welcoming environments for our associates and customers alike.
"This accomplishment acknowledges the work we do each and every day to celebrate differences and respect each other’s lived experiences."
