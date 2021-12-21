Excellus BlueCross BlueShield donates $6K to food banks
UTICA — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has donated $6,000 toward 12 food banks, including ones in Plattsburgh and Malone.
“We recognize that the pandemic has created an even greater need for programs that combat food insecurity,” Eve Van de Wal, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Utica regional president, said in a news release. “We are pleased to provide funding to these organizations who work tirelessly to improve the lives of individuals in the communities we serve.”
Each food bank received a donation of $500 and were located in Watertown, Cooperstown, Lowville, Cazenovia, Uitca, Little Falls, Oneida and in Plattsburgh and Malone at The Joint Council of Economic Opportunity in Clinton and Frankling counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.