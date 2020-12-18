Spotlight on Business: Dec. 18, 2020

Spectrum store opens at Consumer Square
PLATTSBURGH – Charter Communications Inc. recently announced the opening of its new Spectrum Store in the Town of Plattsburgh, providing consumers in the Plattsburgh area an option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile or Voice services.
The new store at 29 Consumer Square is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store, with occupancy of the store managed by store employees. Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store.
“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” Spectrum Stores & Retail Senior Vice President Pattie Eliason said. “They are working to make our new store in Plattsburgh a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”
The store offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is designed to provide customers the highest quality experience at great value, including access to next-generation 5G service where available. Customers can save up to 40 percent on a single line with unlimited data compared to other national carriers. They also can bring their own phone or choose from among the latest mobile devices and accessories.
Store visitors also have the opportunity to experience the power of Spectrum Internet, featuring starting speeds of 100 Mbps and plans with connections up to 1 gigabit per second, as well as the interactive Spectrum TV App, which gives customers access to the Spectrum TV® content across a wide variety of platforms and devices.
Along with sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.
ADK Life wins awards
JAY — Adirondack Life won 12 awards — three gold, four silver and five bronze, plus an Award of Merit— at the International Regional Magazine Association (IRMA) virtual conference.
The awards, judged by a panel of industry experts from outside IRMA, honored work from 2019 through March 2020.
Adirondack Life publishes eight issues a year. It covers historical, political, social, recreational and environmental issues relevant to the six-million-acre Adirondack Park and is known for some of the best photography in and out of New York State’s wilderness.
IRMA has 25 member magazines from Arizona to Missouri to British Columbia. It was established in the 1960s to help regional magazine publishers, editors and art and circulation directors share ideas.
The awards:
• “Island Getaway” by Luke Cyphers won gold in the Travel Features category.
• “Kindervolk” by Senior Editor Lisa Bramen won gold in the Profiles category.
• “The Great Adirondack Life Challenge” by Mark Mahorsky won gold in the Art Direction of a Single Story category.
• “Saved by a Miracle” by Luke Cyphers won silver in the General Feature category
• Senior editor Niki Kourofsky received silver in the Writer of the Year category.
• “A Blue Lining” by Bill McKibben won silver in the Nature & Environment Features category.
• The cover of the January/February 2019 issue, featuring a photograph by Lisa Godfrey, won silver in the Covers category.
• "Ben & Helen" by Zohar Gitlis won bronze in the Art & Culture category.
• “Routes Revival” by Phil Brown won bronze in the Recreation category.
• “Open All Night” by the editorial staff, won bronze in the Reader Service category.
• “Camp Sweet Camp” by Carrie Marie Burr won bronze in the Photo Series category.
• “Rebel Love” by Kristin van Ogtrop won bronze in the Essay category.
• "Kate Smith Today" by Luke Cyphers received an Award of Merit in Public Issues.
