An ADK Foundation upped grant awards in 2020
JOHNSBURG — Recognizing the financial stress social distancing and the COVID-19 crisis has placed on area not-for-profits, the trustees of The Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation this year increased the dollar amount of grant awards over 50 percent from $87,195 awarded last year to $139,325 this year.
The Foundation had agreed for this year to also consider funding non-for-profit operational costs as well as program-specific requests. Of the 60 grant proposals received, 43 were funded in whole or in part.
Area not-for-profits that received grants from the Pearsall Adirondack Foundation this year included:
$500 to Lake Placid Sinfonietta of Lake Placid to help offset the cost of student musician stipends.
$500 to First Night Saranac Lake of Saranac Lake for promotional and media costs.
$2,000 to Rural Preservation of Clinton County for EHRF housing repair awards for four to five households.
$2,000 to Adirondack Research Consortium of Paul Smiths for virtual research presentations.
$2,000 to Adirondack Park Institute of Newcomb for speaker program costs.
$2,000 to Ticonderoga Alumni Association to recoup losses from a canceled fund-raising golf tournament.
$2,000 to Tupper Lake Public Library for Covid-19 cleaning materials so that the library can stay open.
$2,000 to Adirondack Film Society of Lake Placid for virtual programming.
$1,200 to Friends of the Town of Chester Library for their new Imagination Library Program.
$1,000 to Moriah Central School Backpack Program for their food backpacks to students.
$1,000 to Fort Ticonderoga Association for their outreach efforts to schools in the North Country.
$1,000 to Lakeside School at Black Kettle Farm of Essex to support the salary of the Mountain Top teacher.
$3,500 to Ticonderoga Central Schools for their food backpack program for students.
$3,500 to High Peaks Hospice of Saranac Lake for information materials on their services.
$3,000 to Thurman Station Association for 3 live programs and/or a promotional video.
$2,500 to YMCA Adirondack Center of Brant Lake to help offset the cost to local families of their North Warren After School Care Program.
$2,500 to Literacy Volunteers of Clinton County, Plattsburgh for their Adult Literacy Training Program.
$2,500 to the Hyde Museum, Glens Falls for their outreach to North Country families.
$2,500 to the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation to implement two new community-based environmental stewardship programs.
$2,500 to Adirondack Engineers 4H for competition fees, a 3D printer and regional STEM initiatives.
$2,100 to the Battle of Plattsburgh Association of Plattsburgh for displays and interpretive signage.
$2,000 to the Town of Chester to increase their library collection.
$5,000 to SUNY-ESF’s Northern Forest Institute of Newcomb to help cover the salary of the Outreach Program Manager.
$5,000 to the Arts Guild of Old Forge, a/k/a The View, for Creative Family Craft Drop-in Programming.
$5,000 to Volunteer Transportation Center of Watertown to reimburse volunteer mileage.
$5,000 to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County to help fund five family and youth programing, including offsetting office staff salaries.
$5,000 to Paul Smith’s VIC of Newcomb to retroactively help cover the cost of five staff.
$4,484 to the Lake George Arts Project to cover the net salary of the Executive Director and Galley Director for two pay periods.
$4,000 to the Whallonsburg Grange for streaming equipment, speakers fees and promotional materials.
$4,000 to the Saranac Lake Youth Center for a commercial air cleaner in their youth center.
$4,000 to the Upper Jay Art Center for film rights, event marketing and online productions.
$2,500 to Up Yonda Farm of Bolton Landing for 3 tablets, junior naturalists booklets and staff time.
$575 to Johnsburg Imagination Library for free monthly books to youngsters birth to five.
$5,541 to Ticonderoga Arts for a metal Ogee Wall Hanging system.
$5,000 unrestricted gift to Silver Bay YMCA.
$5,000 to Seagle Music Colony of Schroon Lake for Children’s Opera Production.
$5,000 the Outdoor Emergency Services Group of Speculator for materials and labor for a new training center.
$5,000 to Adirondack Young Life (NY32) of Saranac Lake to help offset this year’s deficit.
$5,000 to Mountain Lakes PBS of Plattsburgh for their award-winning locally-produced program "Spotlight."
$5,000 to the Ticonderoga Revitalizations Alliance for their Trade Education Access Program.
$5,000 to the Adirondack Foundation of Lake Placid for their Birth to Three childcare programming.
$5,000 to Pendragon Theatre of Saranac Lake to underwrite an original script on World War 2 and its impact on local soldiers and families.
$5,000 to North Country Pubic Radio (NCPR) of Canton for program underwriting.
The Junior Trustees presented a proposal for their annual special grants. They selected Up Yonda Farm in Bolton Landing as their Adirondack not-for-profit, and chose to combine their individual $500 awards into a single $1,000 award supporting programming and the Junior Naturalist program. The board approved their proposal.
The Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation was established in December of 2000 to help improve the quality of life for the year-round residents of the Adirondack Park. Since its inception it has awarded 535 grants totaling over $950,000.
The next cycle of accepting grant applications will occur July 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021.
CVPH RN Honored with DAISY Award
PLATTSBURGH — Staff members at the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) are celebrating Melissa Hamel, RNC-OB, C-EFM as the hospital’s ninth recipient of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day. The DAISY Foundation is a national not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
CVPH launched the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in early 2018 as a way to recognize and reward licensed nurses for making a meaningful difference in the lives of their patients. Nomination forms and boxes are located at each of the hospital’s main entrances and online at UVMHealth.org/CVPHDaisy. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. A committee reviews nominations and each quarter, awards the honor to a deserving nurse.
Hamel, a 20-year veteran of CVPH, currently works at the Alice T. Miner Women and Children’s Center at CVPH. She was nominated by Hannah Sayward, BSN, RN, who works in Palliative Care at the hospital. One of the unique aspects of this nomination is that Sayward is a nurse who turned out to be Hamel’s patient.
In her nomination letter, Sayward described feeling a large amount of fear and anxiety as she arrived at the hospital in April in labor with her second daughter. The birth of her first daughter had been very complicated, and the arrival of her second daughter would be in the midst of the first wave of COVID-19 cases in Clinton County. But, Sayward said she was almost immediately put at ease thanks to Hamel’s care and compassion.
“Melissa was so compassionate and confident and easily listened to every concern and worry I had, no matter how small,” Sayward wrote in her nomination letter. “Not only did she validate my concerns, she was an amazing advocate for me. She continuously kept trying and trouble-shooting until something was found that worked. I feel very strongly that without Melissa, I would not have had a successful birth, and for that I will be forever thankful.”
Disa Seymour, MS, RNC-MNN, RNC-LRN, who is the director of the Women and Children’s Center, said she was not surprised to hear the high praise about Hamel.
“Her calming nature and pleasant disposition are absolute assets while caring for patients,” Seymour explained. “Whether it is a laboring mom or a newborn, Melissa is extremely caring and goes above and beyond to make each patient’s experience the best it can possibly be."
In the end, Hamel helped Sayward deliver a healthy baby girl. Sayward is back at work now and was among the colleagues who gathered for a ceremony in the Women and Children’s Center to honor Hamel. Sayward had more praise for her former nurse after reading her nomination later, while recognizing the tremendous impact that registered nurses at CVPH have on their patients.
“I’m sure that everything you did for me was just something you do every single day,” Sayward said. “But that’s what made it feel so important. Thank you. Thank you so much.”
Hamel was presented with a certificate commending her as an extraordinary nurse. She, like all honorees, also received a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” which is hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
