Plattsburgh Rehab and Nursing Center Earns Award
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (PRNC) was recognized as a 2020 Bronze – Achievement in Quality Award recipient by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).
PRNC is an 89 bed skilled nursing facility specializing in sub acute rehab and long term care. It also has a medical model Adult Day Health program that serves the Clinton, Franklin and Essex counties.
AHCA/NCAL represents more than 13,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The award is the first of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which was established in 1996 and spotlights providers across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for residents and patients in long term and post-acute care centers and communities.
Based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which is also the foundation of the metric-based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative, AHCA/NCAL’s National Quality Award Program challenges member providers to achieve performance excellence through three progressive levels—Bronze, Silver, and Gold. At the Bronze level, members develop and demonstrate effective approaches that help improve performance and health care outcomes.
“We are honored to be recognized for what we’ve accomplished on our journey to improve quality care,” PRNC Administrator Elena Vega-Castro said. “Applying for the Bronze award has helped PRNC to achieve better outcomes as an organization.”
As a recipient of this year’s Bronze award, PRNC can now advance in developing approaches that meet the criteria required for the Silver – Excellence in Quality Award.
Glens Falls National Appoints Regional Market Leader
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company recently announced the appointment of John VanNatten to regional market leader for the Adirondack Region.
Part of the Arrow family of companies, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company provides banking, wealth management and insurance through 29 locations. Glens Falls National Bank is rated a 5-Star Superior institution by BauerFinancial.
VanNatten will oversee the Essex and Clinton county market areas for the bank. The position interacts with all lines of business in the region including retail branches and the business development teams.
“As a regional market leader, John will assume a leadership role in the company representing the Adirondack Region with responsibilities that include future growth, expansion opportunities and community engagement,” Marc Yrsha, senior vice president and director of relationship banking, said.
VanNatten joined the bank in 2000 as a Branch Manager in Plattsburgh. He previously worked for many years at HSBC/Marine Midland in commercial and retail banking.
VanNatten currently serves as chair of the North Country Workforce Development Board and North Country Workforce Partnership. He is past chair of the North Country Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, past chair of Mountain Lake PBS, and Lt. Governor of the Kiwanis Adirondack Division. Additionally VanNatten is a member of the Clinton County Industrial Development Agency and current member and past president of the Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis.
Mr. VanNatten was recognized in 2019 with the Business Person of the Year Award by the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
“For nearly 20 years John has supported Glens Falls National Bank’s growth and commitment to the Plattsburgh community," Yrsha added. "He embodies the definition of a community banker."
