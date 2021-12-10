Ti Central School’s Backpack Program receives $4K grant
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District was awarded a $4,000 grant for their food distribution programs that help children eat healthy.
The grant was given by the Pearsall Adirondack Foundation, which is, “Dedicated to improving the quality of life for year-round residents of the Adirondack Park.”
The grant will help fund the Weekend Backpack Program, which runs throughout the school year and sends eligible students home each Friday with backpacks filled with foods to help them eat healthy over the weekend. The school said the program serves 100 students this school year.
SeaComm announces five internal promotions
MASSENA — The credit union SeaComm has announced five internal promotions, including assistant vice presidents.
Sarah Mitchell is now the assistant vice president of Risk Management, SeaComm said in a release announcing the promotions. Mitchell began with the credit union in 2015.
Wendy Vatter was promoted to assistant vice president of Human Resources. Vatter joined Seacomm in 2013.
Tyler LeBoeuf was promoted to marketing communications manager at SeaComm’s headquarters. LeBoeuf started at the credit union in 2013.
Tara Cusworth was promoted to mortgage manager at Sea Comm’s headquarters. Cusworth started with the credit union in 2008.
Chantel Johnson was promoted to senior marketing multimedia specialist. Johnson started with SeaComm in 2012.
Malone fundraiser raises $6K for childrens’ meals
MALONE — The Taste of Malone Dinner, a fundraiser for the Citizen Advocates Backpack Program, raised $6,000 this year.
The fundraiser had eight local restaurants donate 20% of their revenue from dinner orders on Oct. 21 to go toward the program, which gives eligible children food to last a weekend every week through the school year.
The Citizens Advocates’ Backpack Program costs about $70,000 to run annually and provides about 450 children with meals.
