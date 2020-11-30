Whiteface Lodge taps new GM
LAKE PLACID — Whiteface Lodge is pleased to announce that Joe Giannino was appointed general manager of its AAA Four-Diamond, luxury all-suite resort here.
Whiteface Lodge is situated adjacent to the alpine village of Lake Placid. Conceived by a former Olympian and modeled after the Adirondack Great Camp, this rustic resort was completed in 2005. Whiteface Lodge is an all-suite property boasting 96 guestrooms, a three-story great room, Kanu restaurant, Peak 47 dining lounge, Spa Cafe, 24-hour room service, Lake Placid’s only resort spa and two handcrafted, luxury lean-tos, unique to the Adirondacks.
Giannino brings a wealth of knowledge to Whiteface Lodge with 30 years of experience at both branded and boutique hotels and resorts, as well as upscale restaurant operations. Among his first leadership projects was a food donation effort at Whiteface Lodge, organized in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Farmers to Families Program, which handed out packages of fresh and dried foods to area residents in need.
"Whiteface Lodge is a remarkable property, and I am excited to join such a talented team as part of the Whiteface Lodge family," Giannino said. "I appreciate that Whiteface Lodge is a committed neighbor, and it was great to connect with my team this October for the first of what I hope are many food donation efforts that support our community.”
The resort is renowned for providing guests with memorable experiences and will benefit from the full complement of Giannino’s expertise. He joins Whiteface Lodge from IMH Columbia in Columbia, Md., where he served as the operations/asset manager of a new hotel development and oversaw all construction, design, procurement and property management. Prior, he was the area general manager with Modus Hotels in Washington D.C. and the general manager for The Latham Hotel in the capital’s Georgetown district.
“Joe’s great experience and leadership style, coupled with his outstanding record of management success, makes him a valuable addition to our team at Whiteface Lodge,” Urgo Hotels and Resorts Managing Partner and General Counsel Donald J. Urgo Jr. said.
