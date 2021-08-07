ANCA offers free technical services to No. Co. businesses
SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) invites North Country businesses to enroll in free technical services through its Center for Pandemic Response (CPR), a new program designed to help businesses build resilience in the wake of the COVID-19 economic crisis.
Starting Friday, July 30, small businesses in ANCA’s 14-county service area may complete an inquiry form at www.adirondack.org/ANCA-CPR to begin the enrollment process. ANCA CPR staff and partner organizations, including the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, Adirondack Economic Development Corporation, CIT EC and Cooperative Development Institute, will work closely with participating businesses to develop strategic plans, access new markets, expand e-commerce functionality, reduce supply chain inefficiencies, decrease energy costs and create succession plans.
“The ANCA CPR program provides an incredible opportunity for North Country businesses that are regrouping and rebuilding from the COVID-19 crisis,” ANCA Executive Director Elizabeth Cooper said. “A solid, well-informed strategic plan can make all the difference for a company’s stability. Yet it is often one of the things that gets put on the back burner while owners are occupied with the day-to-day affairs of their businesses. We are eager to help local businesses become stronger and more resilient by supporting them through this important planning process.”
Once businesses enroll, ANCA CPR Program Navigators will connect them with individualized technical services and expert knowledge through working group discussions, webinars and one-on-one consultations. The ANCA CPR team will work with participating businesses, at no cost, to develop strategic plans that focus on:
• Reducing fixed and variable costs
• Developing online sales and e-commerce functionality
• Reducing overhead and energy costs
• Applying for business funding assistance
• Mitigating supply chain inefficiencies through shared sourcing, shipping and/or aggregation facilities
• Creating a succession plan
• Developing employees to take on leadership roles
• Building belonging for diverse staff and visitors
ANCA CPR Program Navigators will begin conducting interviews with businesses on a rolling basis, starting in mid-August. Depending on needs that are identified through the enrollment process, businesses will take part in customized programs ranging from three to six months in duration.
The ANCA CPR program is funded through a combined grant award of $1.268 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) and Mastercard. This includes a $1 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant and $250,000 from the Mastercard Impact Fund, which is administered by The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth. ANCA received the grant award in May 2021.
North Country businesses are invited to visit the ANCA website at www.adirondack.org/ANCA-CPR to learn more about ANCA CPR and begin the enrollment process.
Champlain Valley BPW searches for Business Woman and Employer of the Year
PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Business and Professional Women’s Club seeks nominations for "Business Woman of the Year" and "Employer of the Year."
The Champlain Valley Business and Professional Women’s Club will celebrate National Business Women’s Week during the third week in October. Beginning in 1928, this event, sponsored by the Foundation of Business and Professional Women, is designed to recognize and honor the achievements of working women throughout history.
The club believes the community is embedded with many astounding businesswomen of all ages who are significant influentials in their professional fields and the community. The club is asking for nominations from the community for these special annual recognitions. The Woman/Employer of the Year Awards will be presented at the BPW’s September 8, 2021 meeting at MHAB located 14 Dormitory Drive in Plattsburgh. Tickets are currently on sale. If you are interested in attending, please contact Donna Boumil at windmillptstore@yahoo.com
Nominees for the Woman of the Year Award should meet the following criteria:
• She must have been employed for a minimum of five years and must exhibit the highest degree of integrity in her daily life and be highly respected in her community.
• She should excel in her job as shown by contributions to advancements in her field and the community via the implementation of her job.
• She should exhibit creativity in the implementation of her job and have an active involvement in professional organization(s) in her field.M
• She should be someone who serves as a model to all working women and who exemplifies the contributions which all women are capable of making to society.
The following criteria are suggested as qualifications of nominees for Employer of the Year:
• Provides outstanding opportunities for upward mobility and additional training for female employees.
• Has established a job evaluation system that creates salary levels that provide equal pay for equal work.
• Allows for salaries based on comparable worth, provides opportunities for development of new female talent.
• Exhibits sensitivity to the needs of female employees.
• Provides support for dependent care.
• Has established liberal parental leave policies and/or flexible leave policies for employees.
Nominations for these awards should explain in 300 words or less the reason for the nomination based on one or more of the above criteria. Letters of recommendation from others are also welcome as part of the nomination package. Nominations for both awards are due no later than 12 p.m. on Aug. 18. Please e-mail nominations to Donna Boumil at windmillptstore@yahoo.com or mail to Champlain Valley BPW, Box 925, 344 Cornelia St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
