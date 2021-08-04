Lake Placid restaurant honored for wine program
LAKE PLACID — The View Restaurant at the Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa was honored for its wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2021 Restaurant Awards.
The annual program recognizes restaurants around the world as a top destination for wine lovers.
“American restaurants are back in business, as patrons are eagerly returning to dining rooms across the nation,” Wine Spectator Editor and Publisher Marvin R. Shanken said. “In this year’s Restaurant Awards issue, we reflect on how restaurateurs navigated this incredibly difficult period, and look ahead, with every indication that the coming year will be one of the most promising in decades for an industry we all love. It’s been a long road back, and it feels wonderful to celebrate restaurants and all they bring to the world of wine.”
The View Restaurant has been AAA Four Diamond rated the past 14 consecutive years. Together with the Mirror Lake Inn, this is the only AAA Four Diamond lodging and dining combination in the Adirondacks.
“For the better part of 20 years, The View Restaurant has been recognized annually by Wine Spectator,” Nichole Dunford, restaurant manager, said. “In recent years, we have elevated our selection to over 500, with choices from most corners of the nation and the globe. Our knowledge and level of service continues to seek new heights, and as a result we can now boast the two glass logo from Wine Spectator indicating that we have achieved the Best of Award of Excellence. Our guests can be confident that between our wine selection and guidance from our servers, they will have the best dining experience possible.”
Wine Spectator began its program to recognize the world’s best wine lists in 1981. There are three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award. There are with 1,673, 1,141 and 103 winners in each respective category this year.
The View Restaurant has won the Best of Award of Excellence. These recipients offer extensive selections with excellent breadth across multiple regions and significant vertical depth.
Wine Spectator’s special 40th Anniversary Restaurant Awards issue, which also features tributes to past Restaurant Award winners now closed, including 10 Grand Award winners, is now available to readers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.