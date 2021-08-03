Spectrum customers get NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage
PLATTSBURGH — Spectrum and NBCUniversal announced a multi-platform content offering for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the XXXII Olympiad, which takes place July 23 through Aug. 8 in Tokyo, Japan.
Spectrum’s video customers will have access to NBCUniversal’s 7,000 hours of Olympic programming, including coverage of all competition sessions, live and on-demand.
In addition to linear coverage on the networks of NBCUniversal, including NBC, USA Network, CNBC, NBCSN, GOLF Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, Telemundo and Universo, Spectrum subscribers can stay connected to the Tokyo Olympic Games via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, via authentication, which will stream more than 5,500 hours of Tokyo Olympics coverage.
“We look forward to bringing our customers access to NBCUniversal’s complete coverage of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics,” Charter Communications Executive Vice President of Programming Tom Montemagno said. “With an unprecedented 7,000 hours of multiplatform programming available, Spectrum customers will be able to enjoy their favorite Olympic contests and keep track of the games at home and on the go, using their favorite connected devices.”
SBA adds new upstate NY marketing specialist
SYRACUSE – Katrina Ballard joins the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Upstate New York District as its new outreach and marketing specialist.
In her new role, Ballard will be responsible for engaging small businesses, lenders and other organizations throughout the district on Small Business Administration traditional and recovery programs. She will deliver trainings, education and spearhead other events aimed at supporting economic growth throughout upstate New York for new firms, growing companies and entrepreneurs.
Ballard will also handle media relations for the 34-county district as public affairs lead, relieving SBA Regional Communications Director Matt Coleman, who has been the primary day-to-day contact in an acting capacity, of these duties. Additionally, Ballard will serve as the district’s Women’s Business Ownership representative, liaising with district Women’s Business Center resource partners, the SBA Office of Women’s Business Ownership and other organizations.
“We are happy to welcome Katrina Ballard to the SBA Upstate New York District Office team as we continue to support local economic recovery,” SBA District Director Bernard J. Paprocki, who also currently serves as the agency’s acting regional administrator, said. “Katrina will be the main point of contact for the media and work to expand our network of collaborative partnerships.
"Her communications experience and familiarity with upstate New York will help us continue to serve the small business community."
A Syracuse native, Ballard joins the SBA from the Urban Institute, a public policy research organization, where she served in several outreach and communications roles. She previously worked in K-12 education as a public policy fellow for the District of Columbia Deputy Mayor for Education and held administrative and teaching positions for schools in New York, New Jersey and Colorado.
Ballard currently lives in Syracuse with her husband and their schnauzer-terrier.
