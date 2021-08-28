Retired forest ranger joins AWA board
KEENE — Retired New York State Forest Ranger Scott van Laer has joined Adirondack Wilderness Advocates Inc.'s board of directors.
He served as a New York State Forest Ranger for 25 years, much of that time in the High Peaks Wilderness region of the Adirondack Park, before retiring from the force in 2021. He is the current director of Paul Smith’s College Visitor Interpretive Center.
Adirondack Wilderness Advocates Inc. believes his insights and experiences will be invaluable to its work in protecting New York’s wildest places.
"Having grown up in the Adirondacks as the son of a Forest Ranger I became aware of the majesty of the wilderness at a very early age," van Laer said. "As I grew older, I learned how rare wilderness really is, worldwide and particularly in the Northeast.
"Once I became a Forest Ranger myself, I saw the human pressures placed on wilderness and the need for appropriate staffing and stewardship. I admired the advocacy work by AWA for some time and am excited to join the organization so I can remain engaged in protecting the Adirondack Wilderness."
AWA Board elects new chair
KEENE — Adirondack Wilderness Advocates Inc.'s Board of Directors voted unanimously to elect Kayla White as its chair.
She succeeds co-founder Bill Ingersoll, whose term was expiring.
White has been active in the organization since its founding in 2016 and has been a board member since 2018.
She is a decade-long employee of the Adirondack Mountain Club and now serves as the stewardship manager for the Adirondack High Peaks Summit Stewardship Program. She is also on the board of The Waterman Fund, an organization that preserves wildness and Northeastern alpine areas.
"I’m excited to take a leading role in AWA," White said. "With our efforts in the High Peaks Strategic Planning Advisory Group, designing a visitor use management app, and unwavering advocacy for wild places, Adirondack Wilderness Advocates Inc. is growing into a leading environmental advocacy organization."
Technical advisor joins AWA
KEENE — SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry Professor Emeritus and former APA board member Chad Dawson has joined Adirondack Wilderness Advocates Inc. as a technical advisor.
Dawson recently joined the board of directors of Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve, which has historically been the environmental organization most closely aligned with Adirondack Wilderness Advocates Inc.’s mission and goals.
Leadership said this connection provided the two organizations an opportunity to form an alliance with a goal of identifying and advancing pilot projects to help build a world-class adaptive management model for the Adirondack Park, with Dawson at the center.
"Collaboration is the way forward in conservation and preservation," Dawson said. "Working collectively toward positive actions and activities will probably accomplish more than continuing to turn the political heat up on state government to do its job and do it better. Not that we let the state shirk its responsibility, rather that we find people who want to move forward with sustainable planning and appropriate management whether on county or private lands to set an example and demonstrate the possibilities."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.