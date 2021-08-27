Champlain Technology Group to hold Customer Appreciation Day
CHAMPLAIN — Champlain Technology Group, formerly Champlain Telephone Company, will hold its Annual Customer Appreciation Day in conjunction with the Champlain Town-Wide Garage Sale on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The employees of Champlain Technology have donated gently used garage sale items and will participate in the town-wide sale on that day. 50/50 raffle tickets will be sold throughout the day as well.
All proceeds from the day will be split evenly between the community food shelves located in the Champlain Technology service area: Champlain, Rouses Point, Mooers and Altona.
The festivities of the day will include entertainment, family games and demonstrations. A free lunch will be served and there will be popcorn, cotton candy and a goodie bag for the kids. Music will be provided by DJR DJ Service with special guest singer Tracy DeCoste from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. There will be product and service information available, and customer service will be open throughout the event.
Cloudsplitter Foundation Grant supports Adirondack Wild
SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve, a not-for-profit advocate and educator for wildlands and for enhanced planning of human development, has received a $3,000 grant from Cloudsplitter Foundation.
"We are very grateful to Cloudsplitter Foundation for grant support of our work as a friends group for the public’s Forest Preserve,” Adirondack Wild Managing Partner David Gibson said. “We oversee and influence state agency management of the Forest Preserve, we advocate for stronger regional planning practices, and we collaborate for sound stewardship of our majestic, ‘forever wild’ lakes, mountains and forests.”
Adirondack Wild has documented how the long-range planning and stewardship capacity at the state’s Adirondack Park Agency and Department of Environmental Conservation has diminished over time due to budget cuts, loss of leadership and erosion of mission and purpose.
Adirondack Wild believes this trend comes despite the need for a more robust planning response as Adirondack climate, rainfall and snowpack conditions change and as pressures on the natural and personnel resources of the Park increase from a growing number of recreational visitors.
“Cloudsplitter Foundation’s grant will help us to step up our role as advocate and collaborator for wilderness character, applying carrying capacity principles on our trails, lakes and peaks, and helping to reduce the most damaging impacts of human development of the Park’s private lands through smarter design,” Gibson added.
