Free business ideation and entrepreneurship workshop in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — Point Positive Inc., in collaboration with Clinton Community College, the North Country Chamber of Commerce and Clarkson’s Shipley Center for Innovation, will hold a Business Ideation and Entrepreneurship Workshop.
The two-hour-long workshop will be held Thursday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. at Clinton Community College’s Institute for Advanced Manufacturing (IAM). It aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs identify promising ideas and map out the steps for moving forward.
It will focus on two main tracks:
• Helping participants identify an idea and begin to develop a business plan that may eventually lead to the establishment of a new venture
• Helping to advance the planning for entrepreneurs that already have a business concept in mind.
Through this workshop, entrepreneurs will also gain access to resources, professional services and ongoing mentorship to assist in the launch and growth of their business. The workshop will conclude with a networking/social hour and one-on-one meetings, if desired.
This event is part of a series of workshops led by staff from Clarkson University’s Shipley Center and Point Positive. The first workshop was held in Canton in July. Future locations will include Ticonderoga, Lowville and Lake Placid.
The Workshop Series project is made possible by support from Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts Program. The grant is being co-funded in part by the Rhoades Family Fund at Adirondack Foundation. Further support for this particular workshop has been generously provided by the North Country Chamber of Commerce and Clinton Community College.
Registration and additional information is available online: www.PointPositive101.com.
Those unable to attend in person should still register as all materials will be available to download after the event.
Grant awarded to Kiwanis BackPack Program
TICONDEROGA — The Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga was recently awarded a $1,750 grant from Stewart’s Holiday Match Program.
Through its Holiday Match Program, Stewart’s Shops matches customer donations made in all of their shops from Thanksgiving through Christmas.
The 2020-21 program raised over $1.88 million and Stewart’s has donated nearly $32 million to local area nonprofits since the program began in 1986, all for the benefit of local area children under the age of 18.
The BackPack Program sends young children from local area schools home for the weekends with backpacks filled with nutritious, shelf-stable and easily prepared foods throughout the school year. The backpacks also include Stewart’s Milk Cards good for one gallon of 1% milk and Stewart’s Egg Cards good for one dozen large eggs at any of the Stewart’s stores.
The grant funds will be used to purchase food for the backpacks from the Regional Food Bank of Northeaster New York, which plans the menus for the weekend, orders the food and delivers the food to schools throughout the North Country.
Ticonderoga Kiwanis worked closely with Ticonderoga Central schools for the initial roll-out of the program in 2013 for thirty deserving kids. Thanks to the help of generous donors and organizations like Stewarts, the program has been able to expand from this relatively modest start. The first expansion was in April 2013 and was enabled by an earlier grant from Stewart's.
Today, the backpack program is providing added nutrition to 280 eligible children from seven local area schools: Ticonderoga, Crown Point, St. Mary’s, Putnam, Schroon Lake, Moriah and Peru. On an annual basis, that is over 9,000 weekend backpacks filled with foods, the equivalent of 54,000 meals. In addition, a Summer Food Program has been provided for the last five years which adds another 6,000 meals annually.
All donations are used to purchase the food to fill the backpacks and donations to this very worthy cause are tax-deductible. The cost to sponsor one child for an entire school year is only $183. For more information, contact John Bartlett at jbartlett1@nycap.rr.com.
No. Co. Chamber to host free biz grant webinar
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar on New York State’s COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program, which is now accepting applications.
Small businesses, micro businesses and for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations are invited to attend the webinar about this valuable program.
Items to be discussed include:
• Eligibility requirements
• How the grant is calculated
• Documentation needed
The free webinar will be held Thursday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Call Raechell Conn at 518-563-1000 with any questions.
