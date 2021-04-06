HCR Home Care earns recognitions
ROCHESTER — For the fourth straight year, an anonymous survey recognized HCR Home Care as a top workplace in the large employer category and Louise Woerner, chairwoman and CEO, was honored with a leadership award.
Founded in 1978, HCR Home Care is a leading provider of home health services to individuals, physicians and other healthcare professionals across New York state. HCR is certified and approved for Medicare, Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans. The company is headquartered in Rochester and operates in 25 counties across the Catskill, Central New York, Finger Lakes and North Country regions.
According to an independent survey of HCR employees, the company was awarded a 2021 Top Workplaces honor by the Democrat and Chronicle. The award is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.
During the virtual awards ceremony, Woerner was honored with the leadership award, recognizing employee confidence in her management of the company.
"It is an honor to be recognized as a great place to work for the fourth year in a row and to receive a Leadership Award," Woerner said. "This recognition is especially rewarding because it is based entirely on feedback from our employees."
