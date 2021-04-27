Seton Catholic thankful for Stewart's grant
PLATTSBURGH — Seton Catholic recently thanked Stewart’s Shops for a $500 grant, made possible through the Stewart’s Holiday Match, which was collected from Thanksgiving through Christmas.
Stewart’s has been conducting this program since 1986 and has now allocated more that $32 million since its inception. They credit the success of this program to their customers for their generous contributions, their dedicated shop Partners, who worked diligently to collect the funds, and to their media partners who helped spread the word throughout their many regions.
All Stewart’s Holiday Match funds benefit children under 18 years of age in the Stewart’s market area.
Seton Catholic is grateful to be included among the recipients.
ADK Foundation welcomes new trustees
LAKE PLACID — Adirondack Foundation, whose mission is to enhance the lives of people in the Adirondacks through philanthropy, recently welcomed Jim Allison, David Sand and Carolyn Sicher to its Board of Trustees.
Allison, president of a company that provides respiratory services and home medical equipment for veterans, divides his time between Philadelphia and Schroon Lake.
"I am honored to join Adirondack Foundation’s Board of Trustees and thrilled to support the great work happening in the region," Allison said.
Sand, an investment manager and trailblazer in socially-responsible investing, lives in Boston and spends time at a multigenerational family retreat in Saranac Lake.
"Adirondack Foundation plays a vital role in connecting philanthropically-minded individuals with some of the greatest needs of the Adirondack community," Sand said. "I look forward to helping guide the foundation in its important work.”
Sicher, a child psychologist, EMT, president of the Elizabethtown-Lewis emergency squad and entrepreneur, divides her time between New York City and Elizabethtown, where she and her husband own the Deer’s Head Inn.
"Adirondack Foundation supports hundreds of community-based organizations annually; I welcome this opportunity to help the Foundation work toward its vision for thriving communities," Sicher said.
