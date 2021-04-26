ADK Foundation welcomes new trustees
LAKE PLACID — Adirondack Foundation, whose mission is to enhance the lives of people in the Adirondacks through philanthropy, recently welcomed Jim Allison, David Sand and Carolyn Sicher to its Board of Trustees.
Allison, president of a company that provides respiratory services and home medical equipment for veterans, divides his time between Philadelphia and Schroon Lake.
"I am honored to join Adirondack Foundation’s Board of Trustees and thrilled to support the great work happening in the region," Allison said.
Sand, an investment manager and trailblazer in socially-responsible investing, lives in Boston and spends time at a multigenerational family retreat in Saranac Lake.
"Adirondack Foundation plays a vital role in connecting philanthropically-minded individuals with some of the greatest needs of the Adirondack community," Sand said. "I look forward to helping guide the foundation in its important work.”
Sicher, a child psychologist, EMT, president of the Elizabethtown-Lewis emergency squad and entrepreneur, divides her time between New York City and Elizabethtown, where she and her husband own the Deer’s Head Inn.
"Adirondack Foundation supports hundreds of community-based organizations annually; I welcome this opportunity to help the Foundation work toward its vision for thriving communities," Sicher said.
ADK Foundation launches Community Council
LAKE PLACID — Adirondack Foundation recently launched a Community Council to broaden perspectives and engage individuals across the region.
The foundation's mission is to enhance the lives of people in the Adirondacks through philanthropy and this news comes as the foundation also adds three new members, including Jim Allison, David Sand and Carolyn Sicher, to its Board of Trustees.
"In order to meet our mission, we need a strong board that understands the evolving needs of our communities,” Adirondack Foundation Chairman Rich Kroes said. "The collective skills and wisdom of our new trustees and community council members adds to the foundation’s overall effectiveness as we work to build healthier, stronger, more equitable communities."
The Community Council includes a mix of professionals, students and retirees from across the region with a variety of skills and lived experiences.
"Understanding community needs is essential for effective philanthropy and this group of advisors is eager to jump in," Council Chair Collin McCullough said.
Community Council members are as follows:
• Jamie Baxter, retired investment from the Town of Inlet
• Meg Bobbin, Town of Plattsburgh Councilor from the Hamlet of Cadyville
• Joanna Brunner of High Mowing Seeds from the Hamlet of AuSable Forks
• Deb Cleary of ETS Staffing, Recruiting and Consulting from Plattsburgh
• Jessica Cree-Jock of Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club from the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation
• Jerry Delaney, retired prison guard and chairman of Adirondack Local Government Review Board from the Hamlet of Cadyville
• Kim Elliman CEO of Open Space Institute CEO from the Village of Saranac Lake
• Becky Hession, the director of Track & Field at Andover Academy from the Hamlet of Paul Smiths
• Peter Madden, senior associate at Silicon Valley Bank from the Village of Saranac Lake
• Collin McCullough of Northern Insuring from Plattsburgh
• Maxine Perry of the Plattsburgh Housing Authority from Plattsburgh
• Wendy Pierce, a community volunteer from the Village of Tupper Lake
• Jeremiah Pond of Franklin County Department of Social Service from Malone
• Alex Potter a MIT Sloan student from the Town of Long Lake
• Stacy Sadove of Fitzgerald & Sadove in education law, special needs, estate planning and guardianship from the Village of Saranac Lake
• Alex Sonneborn, a Analytics, Strategy and Quantitative Model Enthusiast from the Village of Saranac Lake
• Ben Strader of Hamilton Helps and Blue Mountain Center from the Hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake
• Ayla Thompson, a Walgreen's pharmacist from Lake Placid and Ticonderoga
• Deirdre Tomlinson, co-founder; head of product, community and marketing at Health Together from the Hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake
• Lucy Ward, a SUNY Plattsburgh student from Town of Jay
• Susan Waters, a community volunteer from the Village of Saranac Lake
• Ross Whaley, a retired APA chairman and retired SUNY ESF president from the Village of Tupper Lake
Ti Chamber releases Small Biz Week schedule
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2021 National Small Business Week Celebration schedule, which will take place May 2 through May 8.
The chamber will host a number of events and services aimed at supporting its Members and small businesses. In addition, it is encouraging community members to think — shop, spend, support — local throughout the week. The week's theme is "Growing A Positive Community."
The schedule is as follows:
Monday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office: Center For Businesses In Transition Open House and Outreach Day with the Adirondack North Country Association. The chamber along with the coordinator for the Center For Businesses In Transition will be hosting the event for businesses, entrepreneurs and others to promote the services available via this collaborative program. The chamber is a community liaison for the center. Appointments are recommended but not required. Schedule one by contacting the chamber. Information packets and planning guides will be provided.
Wednesday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office: Health Insurance Services. Learn about health insurance options via the chamber's partnership with the North Country Chamber of Commerce. Chamber members, not-yet members and others are invited to learn about health insurance services, vision, and dental options available. Services provided by TACC Partner the North Country Service Corp. and the North Country Chamber of Commerce. Our Director of Health Insurance Services is here to assist you with all of your Health Insurance needs. Appointments are preferred. To make an appointment call Lisa Bedard-Dupee, Director of Health Insurance Services at 518-563-1000. Health Insurance information packets will be provided.
Friday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office: Membership Benefits 101 Open House to maximize and learn more about the chamber's member benefits. It is an opportunity for chamber members to ask questions, get assistance, discuss ideas and learn more about member benefits, resources and tools available, as well as what business support allows the chamber to provide. It is also a chance for not-yet members to find out more about becoming a member. Membership benefit packets will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.