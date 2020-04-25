Chamber hosts virtual spill team training
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce will host a free spill team training virtual webinar on May 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The course will provide awareness and basic training for employees to respond to spills. It will focus on Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, requirements in dealing with chemical and petroleum spills and will touch upon other jurisdictional requirements.
The instructor will be Aaron Roth of KAS Inc. and topics will include:
• Planning for spill response.
• Use of the Emergency Response Guidebook.
• Spill identification.
• Protection of responders (personal protective equipment).
• Spill containment procedures.
• Spill cleanup procedures.
• Paperwork and final notification procedures.
Registration is available online at: http://www.northcountrychamber.com/Calendar/Detail/438.
Chamber to host OSHA 10-Hour Construction course virtually
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce will host the OSHA 10 Hour Construction course via Zoom on May 6 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on May 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, 10 Hour Course for Construction Industry provides training for entry-level workers and employers on the recognition, avoidance, abatement and prevention of safety and health hazards in workplaces in construction industry. The program also provides information regarding workers' rights, employer responsibilities and how to file a complaint.
This OSHA 10-Hour Construction course covers a broad spectrum of valuable health and safety workplace topics, including the OSHA Construction Focus Four, identifying common worksite hazards, tool operation and others. Introduction to OSHA, Fall Protection, Electrocution Hazards, Struck-By Hazards, Caught-In Hazards, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Health Hazards, Material Handling, Tools — Hand and Power, Scaffolding and Excavation and Trenching.
The instructors will be Scott McKenna and Ron Witt of Catamount Consulting. Students who complete the course will receive an OSHA 10-Hour Construction Industry wallet card from the OSHA Training Institute.
Registration is available online at: http://www.northcountrychamber.com/Calendar/Detail/445.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.