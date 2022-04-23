Local realtor achieves national recognition
PLATTSBURGH — Kimberly Llewellyn, Associate Real Estate Broker with Coldwell Banker Whitbeck, has been awarded the prestigious Accredited Buyer’s Representation (ABR®) designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR).
Kimberly joins more than 27,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the ABR® designation. Less than 1% of New York State Realtors carry this benchmark designation.
All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.
In addition, Llewellyn has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist® designation from the SRES® Council of the National Association of REALTORS®, joining more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES® designation.
All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers ages 55 and older.
“Working with seniors to meet their housing needs requires an expert understanding of their lifestyle and financial needs, and the SRES® designation means that Kim has that understanding,” PJ Whitbeck, Real Estate Broker/Owner at Coldwell Banker Whitbeck, said.
“Whether they are buying, selling, relocating, or refinancing, seniors can be confident that a REALTOR® like Kim LLewellyn will be able to help them every step of the way. We are excited to see her use her knowledge and expertise with this very special market.”
Citizen Advocates welcomes newest Board Member
MALONE — Citizen Advocates recently welcomed Dallas Sutton to its Board of Directors.
He is a lifelong resident of the North Country and is currently the Business Banking Regional Manager for NBT Bank. His coverage area includes the Seaway, Northway, Greater Albany and Fulton/Montgomery regions.
Born and raised in Ogdensburg, he attended Clarkson University for his undergraduate and graduate studies where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Master of Business Administration degrees.
Sutton brings a deep financial perspective to the board, and as a resident of Ogdensburg, his ties to the community provide an important link to a new region in the Citizen Advocates service area. Citizen Advocates recently opened a Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center in Ogdensburg, with plans to open a similar facility in Watertown in early 2023.
“As a resident of St. Lawrence County, I’m keenly aware of the need our community has for mental health and addiction services,” Sutton said.
“The addition of Citizen Advocates to the existing continuum of care in the community provides vital reinforcement in support of the whole health of individuals and families who are proud to call this region home.”
In addition to the financial sector, Sutton also sits on the boards of other key community organizations and institutions. He is a Board Member with the New York State United Way, Claxton Hepburn Medical Center and United Helpers Management Company. He is the Board Chairman of the St. Lawrence County Workforce Development Board.
The Citizen Advocates’ Board of Directors is composed of community volunteers representing a wide range of professional backgrounds, who are directly responsible for the ongoing governance and sound fiscal stewardship of the agency.
In addition to Sutton, the Citizen Advocates Board of Directors includes Deanna Smith, Chair; Loretta Fowler, Secretary; Lori Tourville, Treasurer; and Brock Arnold.
