Adirondack Land Trust announces new addition
KEENE — The Adirondack Land Trust announced that Elizabeth (Betsy) Folwell will join its board of directors this summer.
Folwell came to the Adirondacks in 1976 and has lived in Blue Mountain Lake ever since. She was the first education coordinator at what was then called the Adirondack Museum and with her husband, Tom Warrington, operated a general store in town.
She directed the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, likewise in Blue Mountain Lake, a year-round community arts center from 1980 to 1988. In 1989 she joined the staff of Adirondack Life as assistant editor and eventually became creative director in 2005.
In 2021, she retired from the magazine with hundreds of articles and essays in the rear-view mirror. She is the author of Short Carries: Essays from Adirondack Life and the first three editions of The Adirondack Book.
Since 2017, Folwell and Warrington have been bringing a 1946 Silk City diner back to life in Blue. The restaurant—Chef Darrell’s Mountain Diner—opened in June 2021 on NYS Route 30.
“She is such a force,” Bill McKibben, an Adirondack Land Trust advisory director wrote in the introduction to Short Carries.
“So deeply ingrained in this place that it’s almost easy to overlook her single greatest talent: her own writing.”
