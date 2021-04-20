Nickels Bottle Redemption Center closes
MALONE — After serving the Malone community for a quarter century, Nickels Bottle Redemption Center is closing its doors.
Operated as an Affirmative Business by Citizen Advocates, the bottle redemption center has been a source of job training and employment for countless individuals of all abilities. When it opened in 1996, Nickels was one of only a few businesses in the community to offer an affirmative employment setting. In addition, the options for bottle redemption services have expanded significantly throughout the community since Nickels first opened for business.
"Citizen Advocates is deeply grateful for the community’s support of Nickels during the past 25 years," Citizen Advocates CEO James Button said. "Its success would not be possible were it not for the contributions of countless individuals who operated the business with great pride and exceptional customer service."
Over the years, Citizen Advocates shifted career training and supports from the Affirmative Business setting through the expansion of its Career Visions Employment Services program. Currently, the employments services program provides highly personal, individualized supports to more than 100 individuals who are entering or rejoining the workforce. This is accomplished through partnerships with 45 local businesses representing a broad range of industries in the North Country.
The partnerships with these businesses provide a setting for individuals supported by Citizen Advocates with the job training, social skills, confidence and independence that meets their needs to achieve a meaningful career of their choosing.
There are no layoffs as a result of Nickels’ closure, and the investment needed for the business to remain competitive was cost prohibitive.
Kinney Drugs to host drug take-back event
GOUVERNEUR — Kinney Drugs will partner with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and state and local law enforcement officials to offer safe disposal of both controlled and non-controlled prescription drugs, as well as over-the-counter medications.
Kinney Drugs will host events at many New York and Vermont stores Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All events are free and open to the public. A full list of participating locations is available at: https://kinneydrugs.com/pharmacy/prescriptions/medication-disposal/. No sharps will be collected.
The National DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back event raises awareness for public safety and helps address public health issues. Studies show that prescription drug abuse — opioids in particular — in the U.S. is at an all-time high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses.
Many individuals do not realize that medicines stored in home medicine cabinets can be highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. In addition, many people do not know how to safely dispose of their unused medicine, often flushing it down the toilet or throwing it away — both of which pose potential environmental, safety and health hazards.
This event provides a safe, convenient and environmentally responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications. During October 2020’s National Take-Back event, 985,392 pounds, 492.7 tons, of medications were collected nationwide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.