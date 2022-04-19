Employee promotions announced at Champlain National Bank
Steven Cacchio, President and CEO of Champlain National Bank has announced the promotion of four Champlain National Bank employees.
Desiree Maze has been promoted to Learning, Development and Employee Engagement Manager.
Maze joined Champlain National Bank in 2021 as the Branch Manager of both Plattsburgh branch locations. She has more than 15 years of banking industry experience, which includes retail bank management, consumer and commercial lending/banking, business development, and employee training and development.
Ralitsa Livermore has been promoted to Branch Manager of both Plattsburgh branches.
Livermore started with Champlain National Bank in 2017 as a Teller. She was promoted to Elizabethtown Assistant Branch Manager in 2020 and Branch Manager of the Elizabethtown and Westport branches in 2021.
Livermore came to the Bank with international experience in client service, having worked in the travel and hotel industries with Marriott hotels in San Diego, California. She holds a BS from the University of Economics in Varna, Bulgaria in Business Management. Livermore enjoys spending time with family, pets, traveling, staying active for herself and within her community.
Lena Robetoy has been promoted to Branch Manager of both Elizabethtown and Willsboro branches.
Robetoy became an employee of Champlain National Bank in February 1991. Before that, she received an Associate Degree in Accounting from Northeastern Christian Jr. College in Villanova, Pennsylvania.
Robetoy stays active in the community by being involved with the Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Group. She also serves as the Treasurer of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 551 in Elizabethtown.
Maja Giambalvo has been promoted to Lake Placid Assistant Branch Manager.
Giambalvo was hired in 2019 and was quickly promoted to Vault Teller in 2020. She is a graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh with a B.S. in Economics.
Born and raised in Serbia, she enjoys traveling around Europe and going back to Serbia to visit her family. In her free time, she enjoys listening to crime podcasts, reading and watching movies.
