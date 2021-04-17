Retired Educators offer high school senior scholarships
PLATTSBURGH — The Northeastern Zone of the Retired Educators of New York recently announced the Dr. Karl R. and Ruth Kramer Education Scholarship available to high school seniors.
Eligible students must be pursuing a career in the field of education at a post-secondary institution.
The $500 scholarship will be awarded at the beginning of the second semester of the student's freshman year.
Applications are available in the school counselor's office at all schools in Clinton and Essex counties.
Douglas among 'Power 100 Upstate'
PLATTSBURGH — City & State Magazine recently recognized North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas among is 2021 "POWER 100" for upstate New York.
The list is a mix of elected officials, business executives, educators, advocates and others, and attempts to highlight the most "influential power players in New York's political arena."
Douglas was the only North Country individual on the inaugural list.
The recognition is seen as confirming the chamber's role as a key voice for the region in Albany and Washington, a North Country Chamber release states.
CVES appoints new assistant superintendent
PLATTSBURGH — Champlain Valley Educational Services (CVES) recently announced the appointment of Amy Campbell as the assistant superintendent for educational services.
Campbell is the current director of curriculum and instruction for the Peru Central School District, a role she has held since 2018, and will begin her duties at CVES on June 14.
"We are excited to welcome Amy Campbell to CVES, where she is preceded by her solid reputation as an educational leader in the North Country," CVES Board President Michael St. Pierre said. "She brings a wealth of experience in both administrative and teaching roles to the position of assistant superintendent for educational services."
Campbell is currently in her 25th year as an educator. Prior to serving as the Peru Central School District’s director of curriculum and instruction, Campbell was the Beekmantown Middle School principal from 2013 to 2018 and spent many years as a social studies teacher, including over five years as the Social Studies Department chairperson at Lake George Jr/Sr High School.
She received her Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Leadership (CAS) from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2011 and is certified by the NYS Education Department as a NYS School District Leader, a NYS School Building Leader and has NYS Permanent Certification as a Grades 7 through 12 social studies teacher.
"Ms. Campbell is highly respected by her peers, and is known as an excellent communicator who builds strong relationships across the school and community to meet the ever-changing needs of students in the North Country," Dr. Mark Davey, CVES district superintendent, said. "As an experienced educational leader, with a record of developing and leading initiatives in districts, we look forward to her joining our outstanding team of staff, faculty and administrators at CVES."
In her new role, Amy Campbell will assume a senior leadership position within CVES BOCES, playing a key role in both the day-to-day operations of CVES and supporting its 16 component school districts. She will oversee curriculum and instruction in CVES’ Special Education Division and CV-TEC, supervise Instructional Services Center staff and serve as a liaison across the BOCES state-wide network.
"I am fortunate to have been part of some of the best educational teams in the North Country," Campbell said. "I am honored and excited to be joining the leadership team at CVES and look forward to being part of the great work happening in our CVES divisions and in the component districts."
