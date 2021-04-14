Champlain National promotes new branch operations officer
WILLSBORO — Champlain National Bank recently announced the promotion of Medara Sherman to branch operations officer.
Champlain National Bank was founded in 1909 in Essex County and is still locally owned and managed today with ten branches serving the people of the North Country and Adirondacks. In addition to traditional banking products, it has a full offering of mobile banking solutions, commercial loans and mortgages.
Sherman is also a mortgage loan specialist and branch manager of both Elizabethtown and Westport branches. Sherman joined the Champlain National in 2013 as the Willsboro branch manager and became the Westport branch manager in 2014. In 2016, she assumed the role of branch manager of both the Elizabethtown and Westport branches and became one of the bank’s mortgage loan specialists.
Prior to joining Champlain National Bank, Sherman worked as a general manager for Ruby Tuesday Restaurants in the Midwest, and for her family-owned business in Willsboro: Champlain Valley Milling. She attended Siena College where she was awarded a BA in psychology.
Her community involvement includes spearheading the annual Champlain National Bank Project Wee Care, serving as a Board Member of the Westport Heritage House, and volunteering on the Westport Federated Church Council. Medara has three children and lives with her husband in Westport. She enjoys camping with her family, horseback riding, and is currently remodeling an old house.
Kaschak gets Champlain National Bank promotion
WILLSBORO — Champlain National Bank employee Teresa Morgan Kaschak was promoted to an officer and human resources manager.
Kaschak joined the bank, which was founded in 1909, in 2018. She spent her entire career in executive support, benefits administration and human resource management both in and out of the banking industry.
A native of San Antonio, Texas, Kaschak arrived in the North Country in 1986 after being stationed at Plattsburgh Air Force Base while serving in the US Air Force. She enjoys kayaking, camping and spending time with family.
Champlain National branch gets new manager
WILLSBORO — Jordan McKiernan was recently appointed as branch manager at Champlain National Banks' Crown Point branch.
McKiernan started working for Champlain National in 2017 and holds an A.S. from Hudson Valley Community College in criminal justice. She enjoys spending time with her family and being outdoors.
