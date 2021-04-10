ADK Land Trust adds intern
KEENE — Zoë Turner-Debs was recently selected for the Adirondack Land Trust’s 2021 Internship for the Future of the Adirondacks. She will work this summer to apply geographic information system (GIS) skills in the field and in the office.
The mission of the Adirondack Land Trust is to forever conserve the forests, farmlands, waters and wild places that advance the quality of life of our communities and the ecological integrity of the Adirondacks. The land trust has protected 26,710 acres since its founding in 1984. The Adirondack Land Trust Internship for the Future of the Adirondacks was founded by conservationists Barbara Glaser and the late Clarence Petty (1905-2009), with the assistance of Clarence’s son Ed.
Originally from Providence, R.I., Turner-Debs will complete a bachelor’s degree in earth science and society from Vassar College in June 2021 and plans to pursue a master of forestry centered around conservation management. She completed a semester at the School for International Training in Quito, Ecuador, studying development, politics and languages.
Turner-Debs has been a GIS teaching assistant for three semesters and was a research fellow at Vassar in summer 2020. In that role, she gathered and formatted data for the town of Poughkeepsie’s greenhouse gas inventory for the New York Climate Smart Communities program. In 2019, Turner-Debs was an invasive species management intern for the 415-acre Vassar Ecological Preserve. In her spare time, she is a member of the Hudson Valley Mappers, participating in OpenStreetMap mapathons, and is part of Vassar’s Students for Equitable Environmental Decisions.
This summer Turner-Debs will work with land trust staff to update and improve their maps of conservation areas. Her work will include using GPS technology in the field to locate boundaries and structures on private lands under conservation easement, followed by processing and organizing the data. She will also use GIS to support an Adirondack Land Trust project to identify and understand places with high potential to provide lasting conservation and public benefit.
True North dentist now HealthyStart® provider
PLATTSBURGH — True North Dental Group on Hammond Lane in the Town of Plattsburgh recently announced Dr. Tom Gerner as an official HealthyStart® provider.
True North Dental Group helps patients from Plattsburgh and surrounding areas. Dr. Craig Heins and Dr. Tom Gerner were trusted providers for years and now, have combined practices to offer even more comprehensive, exceptional care.
"Many children today suffer from less than ideal facial development," Gerner said. "This can lead to sleep and breathing problems which, in turn, can contribute to other problems such as ADHD, lower IQ and grades, allergies, bedwetting, headaches and crowding of the permanent teeth. Our modern diet often doesn’t exercise the facial muscles of our children the way evolution intended thus our jaws often don’t develop as did those of our primitive ancestors.
"HealthyStart® offers a means to address this problem," he continued. "It is comfortable and natural way to guide your child’s teeth into proper alignment. This early approach also helps avoid the other problems created by the jaws not developing properly, and it will help your child achieve a picture-perfect smile."
