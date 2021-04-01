Casella Waste Systems gifts Paul Smith’s College $100,000
PAUL SMITHS — Casella Waste Systems Inc. recently announced a $100,000 gift to Paul Smith’s College to support its Center for Sustainability and athletic programs.
Casella representatives joined a dozen Paul Smith’s students and staff for a lunch and press conference to discuss their overlapping missions.
At Paul Smith’s, the Center for Sustainability, its coordinator Kate Glenn, and student fellows carry out educational and practical efforts both on campus in surrounding communities, from waste minimization to renewable energy sourcing. The college also offers bachelor’s degrees in environmental studies and sustainability.
Casella, which provides sustainable waste and recycling services to over 150,000 customers across the northeast, is an industry leader in sustainability and carbon-cutting efforts and practices landfill gas and heat recovery, fleet efficient and alternative fuels, faculty energy efficiency and more.
Bill Meyers, market area manager for Casella, characterized the fit as a natural one.
"When I think of this partnership, I’m hard pressed to find two organizations more parallel in their missions, especially when it comes to sustainability,” Meyers said. “Sustainability of our environment, higher education, and investing in student athletes. It’s been incredibly important to see all of those in action.”
Liza Casella, director for solutions development and coordination, echoed the sentiment.
“You can feel the excitement and the energy around our shared mission, sustainability, and making a difference,” Casella said. “This partnership is going to bring wonderful experiences for both our organizations, and I look forward to being a part of it. We have an awesome opportunity to make an impact on the future.”
Paul Smith’s College Center for Sustainability fellows Seina Vegh and Ariah Mitchell, aspiring professional timber athlete Katie Snyder and Nordic ski team member Aidan Ripp shared with guests their experiences as sustainability leaders on campus and student athletes. Ripp, a Nordic combined skier who competed in the Junior World Championships and trains between Paul Smith’s and Lake Placid, emphasized the importance of tackling climate change for his and future generations.
With both organizations so closely aligned, Steve Frederick, vice president of development and alumni relations at Paul Smith’s, thanked Casella for supporting the college’s mission and providing opportunities for students.
“It seemed to me that given Paul Smith’s focus on the environment and Casella’s mission to renew and sustain resources, we ought to be working together,” Frederick said.
Stewart's Shops donates to Babbie Farm
PERU — Stewart’s Shops presented a check for $1,750 to Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum as part of its Holiday Match program.
The Stewart’s Holiday Match funds are to be used directly for children 18 years and under in the geographic area where their shops are located and the money was raised.
This year’s grant from the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program will cover the cost of concrete paint, sealer, concrete repair materials and a pallet jack that will be used to move some heavy museum items around the main building as sections of the concrete floor are upgraded and refurbished. The main office and bathroom floors will be upgraded also.
The Museum Board of Directors is hoping to be able to open for part of the 2021 Season. For more information about the Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum visit www.babbiemuseum.org.
U-Haul's Trim a Lawn now in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — U-Haul Company of New York and Vermont Inc. recently announced that Trim a Lawn signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Plattsburgh community.
Located at 27 Lemay Drive, Trim a Lawn will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies, in-store pickup for boxes and U-Box portable storage containers.
U-Box containers, with 257 cubic feet of space and one-ton capacity, are delivered to and picked up at customers' doors, can be packed on their timeframe and are placed in a secure warehouse until they are ready to retrieve their belongings. U-Box containers can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. or Canada and stored for as long as needed.
Normal business hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Trim a Lawn owner Nick Wells said he was proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Clinton County.
Grant to address rural NY healthcare workforce shortages
UTICA — The Workforce Development Board (WDB) of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties Inc., was recently awarded a $2.5 million U.S. Department of Labor grant to address rural healthcare workforce shortages in Central and Northern New York State.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for healthcare workers, particularly in rural areas where there was already an acute need," the federal DOL says. "Through the expansion of employment and training models for the healthcare industry, DOL’s Employment and Training Administration (ETA) aims to help individuals gain the skills necessary to provide needed services, fill vacancies and allow employers to find skilled workers more readily."
The grant aims to increase the number of individuals training in healthcare occupations that directly impact patient care and alleviate healthcare workforce shortages by creating sustainable employment and training programs in healthcare occupations serving rural populations.
Targeted occupations include: Substance abuse and behavioral disorders counselors; mental health counselors; rehabilitation counselors; healthcare social workers; mental health and substance abuse social workers; registered nurses; medical and clinical laboratory technologists; medical and clinical laboratory technicians; pharmacy technicians; licensed practical nurses; home health aides; occupational therapy assistants; physical therapy assistants; and phlebotomists.
The WDB will incorporate new and emergent technologies, such as interactive simulations, personalized and virtual instruction, educational gaming, or digital tutors, into the educational component of their training design. The individuals served will receive online training in a wide range of subject areas resulting in credentials, from micro-credentials to degrees, based on needs, abilities and experience to place trainees in jobs where they can advance along career ladders. Outreach campaigns will attract new talent to the sector, and a coalition of partners will ensure placement and support to complete training.
As part of this initiative, the WDB’s REACH (Regional Entry and Advancement in Careers in Health) aims to serve some 600 unemployed and underemployed residents across 16 counties, including Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, Chenango, Delaware, Jefferson, Lewis, Otsego, Warren, Washington, Essex, St. Lawrence, Hamilton, Franklin, Fulton and Montgomery.
Placement Coordinator Karen Cossaboon, a hospital clinical manager and public health outreach practitioner with more than 30 years experience in public health project management, will cover Essex, Franklin, St. Lawrence and Hamilton counties. Individuals living in these counties who are interested in participating in this program can call her at: 610-533-6300.
