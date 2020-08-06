ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols over the next week to crack down on speeding across the state.
Unsafe speed was a contributing factor in 34 percent of all fatal crashes from January to May this year, compared to 30 percent of fatal crashes during the same period in 2019, according to data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College, a press release said.
"Speed limits are not a suggestion, they are the law and they save lives," Cuomo said. "There is no excuse for driving at high speeds - it's unnecessary and endangers everyone on the road.”
The enforcement campaign is supported by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee to stop speeding and prevent avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed and will run from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12.
Throughout the enforcement blitz, a "No Excuses" public service announcement will be airing on broadcast and cable networks statewide, highlighting the penalty for speeding.
Additionally, the State Department of Transportation will have Variable Message Signs alerting motorists to the dangers of speeding.
The "Speed Awareness Week" enforcement campaign is part of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee's ongoing efforts to improve safety on New York roadways.
