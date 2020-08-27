SARANAC LAKE — Historic Saranac Lake will host a new popup exhibition from the National Archives, Rightfully Hers, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Rightfully Hers contains simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th amendment, women’s voting rights before and after the 19th, and its impact today, a news release said.
Despite decades of marches, petitions, and public debate to enshrine a woman’s right to vote in the constitution, the 19th Amendment – while an enormous milestone – did not grant voting rights for all.
The challenges of its passage reverberate to the ongoing fight for gender equity today, the release said. This exhibit runs from Aug. 27 through Sept. 30.
Rightfully Hers co-curator Jennifer N. Johnson said, "The ratification of the 19th Amendment was a landmark moment in American history that dramatically changed the electorate, and although it enshrined in the U.S. Constitution fuller citizenship for women many remained unable to vote.”
Historic Saranac Lake will also display a panel with petitions sent to New York State in support of women’s suffrage in 1917. The petitions are signed by individuals from all over Franklin County, including Harrietstown, Malone, St. Regis Falls, and Fort Covington.
The panel was found inside a home in Saranac Lake undergoing renovations, and is on loan from the Lake Placid North Elba Historical Society.
These special temporary displays can be seen anytime the Saranac Laboratory Museum is open, Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults; $5 for students; and children 12 and under and members of Historic Saranac Lake are free.
Rightfully Hers is organized by the National Archives and Records Administration. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the National Archives has launched a nationwide initiative and major exhibition that explores the generations-long fight for universal woman suffrage.
The exhibition is presented in part by the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and the National Archives Foundation through the generous support of Unilever, Pivotal Ventures, Carl M. Freeman Foundation in honor of Virginia Allen Freeman, AARP, and Denise Gwyn Ferguson, the release said.
