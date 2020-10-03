PLATTSBURGH - The Board of Education of the Plattsburgh City School District, will hold a special meeting of the board at the Plattsburgh High School Library on Monday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. for the purpose of discussing a personnel issue.
Subject to board approval, the board will immediately move to enter executive session for the purpose of discussing the employment history of particular individuals.
It is anticipated that no public action will be taken before or after entering executive session.
The meeting will also be conducted remotely via WebEx. The public is also welcome to participate remotely by using https://bit.ly/3l6Qnxx (password: welcome) or participate by phone at +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll (New York City); meeting number (access code: 132 797 3989).
