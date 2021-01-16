PLATTSBURGH – Jay LePage watched American unrest unfurl while coming of age during the Vietnam War, race riots of the 1960s, and the assassinations of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy.
He shares his reflections on those tumultuous times during the “Martin Luther King Celebration 2020” hosted Monday on Mountain Lake PBS.
NC NATIVE
LePage was born in Chateaugay and graduated from Peru High School in 1967.
He went off to St. Bonaventure University, where he majored in psychology.
Lessons learned from the Franciscan Brothers guided him throughout out his life as a civil service employee, businessman, Area 7 legislator, and commissioner of the Clinton County Department of Social Services.
“The Franciscan Brothers were special,” LePage said.
“Most religious leaders are wonderful, wonderful teachers. When I went there in 1967, you had to wear a beanie and you weren't allowed to walk past anybody on the sidewalk without saying hello.”
LePage called the Brothers peaceful and kind people, who taught him a lot about life.
“To this day, I still don't walk by -- I don't care Black, white, pink purple -- I don't walk by anybody on the street without saying hello. Anybody drives by my house, I wave to them. I don't know who it is half the time. That's just who I am, and I think they contributed to that.”
HARLEM USA
His ability to get along served him well when trained and was assigned to the Social Security office at 125th Street in Harlem in January 1977.
“I was called a claims representative for the Social Security Administration,” he said.
“It was the first training class to ever specialize in SSI, Supplemental Security Income. It's the part of public assistance for aged, disabled and blind people.
“I was dealing with a very under-served, poor population. Back then, you got about $300 a month and that's what you lived on. It was quite an eye opener and exposure down there.”
His wife Angie, and their three children at the time, relocated to NYC.
“I would have worked there forever,” he said.
“I absolutely loved it. I was exposed to things I hadn't been exposed to up here and raised my awareness, I guess.”
STANDING OUT
LePage got off the train at 125th Street and was one of a handful of white people in an office of 180 with a majority Black and Hispanic staff.
“It was different, but it didn't bother me,” he said.
“I would get off the train and I wouldn't see another white face, except for those five or six people.
“I would walk three blocks, and I wouldn't see another white face until I got back on the train.
“It certainly exposed me to Black and Hispanic culture and that was a good thing. Back then, Harlem was truly one of the historic capitals of Black culture.”
LePage played softball in Jefferson Park East Harlem with co-workers.
“The poverty overwhelmed me,” he said.
“I had never seen poverty like that. I could look out the window of my six-story building. I was in the building that Bill Clinton put his office in later, 55 West 125th Street, about two blocks from the Apollo Theater, right around the corner from Sylvia's. I don't say I'm any smarter than anybody else, but it was a great experience for me. It opened my eyes to a lot. It don't feel like I'm an expert to speak about how Black people see things or feel things, but I have some understanding and I always try to make myself aware.”
SHADES OF NOW
LePage was not surprised by the political turmoil unleashed at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
The first words out of his mouth to his wife were: “Can you imagine if those were Black people storming that Capitol or Black Lives Matters?”
“They would be shooting,” he said.
“Even if it was rubber bullets, they would have been shooting something. I was appalled Wednesday, but I've been appalled for four years. It's been a terrible, terrible, terrible four years. I'm so happy that it's coming to an end.”
