PLATTSBURGH — The Board of Fire Commissioners of the South Plattsburgh Fire District is holding a regular meeting May 12 at 5:30 p.m.
The public will not be permitted to enter the fire district office, but the meeting will be open to the public by means of remote audio access.
Call 1-872-240-3212 and use access code 631-519-749 to listen to the meeting.
If any member of the public wishes to submit a comment after listening to the audio broadcast of the meeting, they may do so by emailing the Fire District Secretary, whose email address will be provided at the beginning of the meeting.
Any such comments will be considered as correspondence at the next meeting of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.