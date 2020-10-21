PLATTSBURGH — The South Plattsburgh Fire District Board of Commissioners celebrated one of their own on Oct. 13, honoring former commissioner Nancy McGaulley.
McGaulley, 90, was presented with a photo of the district's Station One signed by her former fellow commissioners that night after retiring from the board this August.
She had served on the board for 29 years, first being elected to the board in 1991.
“She’s been a good commissioner because she looks out for the fire department, but also the taxpayers,” commissioner Keith Defayette said. “That’s tough to do, but she always did it.”
EARLY LIFE
McGaulley was raised on Long Island in a family of volunteer firefighters before attending SUNY Plattsburgh at the age of 16, graduating in 1951 before leaving the area.
She eventually moved back to the area with her husband, John, teaching religious education at St. John’s Elementary and serving as SUNY Plattsburgh Alumni Association’s treasurer for 30 years.
She also served as a Clinton County Legislator from 1981 to 1983 as a part of her life of public service.
But it was in 1991 when she would begin her longest tenure of public service with the board of commissioners in South Plattsburgh.
FIRE COMMISSIONER
Out of her many years of accomplishments while on the board, McGaulley mentioned helping secure a contract for the fire protection of the Plattsburgh airport following the Air Force’s departure from the base in 1995 as a highlight of her time.
“Nancy deserves more credit than she’ll ever take for that,” said Wally Day, current chairman of the board of commissioners.
She also helped lay the groundwork for the development of the district’s second station.
FUNDS
McGaulley said that it has been a bit of a whirlwind to see how the job of fire commissioner has changed in her district since she started.
It entails more and more responsibility each year, according to her, with annual budgets of about $79,000 when she started compared to closer to $700,000 now.
The rising cost of equipment and vehicles has been a growing challenge to handle over the years.
“It used to be nickels and dimes, now it’s thousands and thousands,” McGaulley said. “Fire departments up here aren’t rich; we run a pretty tight ship here, and I just don’t know how some of the departments afford it.”
With that in mind, following her departure, McGaulley hopes that those still on the board will find a way to form some sort of auxiliary group that would be able to solicit donations for the fire district, as the district is not allowed to as a taxing entity.
“We need to find a way to get more donations, because the firetrucks these days are very expensive,” McGaulley said. “There’s certain equipment we just have to buy.”
Regardless, the remaining commissioners will have some big shoes to fill, something that is not lost on them.
“We’re going to miss her; she’s been a great asset to the fire district, and we wish her the best,” Defayette said. “She’s deserving a little time to herself.”
