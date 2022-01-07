PLATTSBURGH — As individual deadlines for pistol permit recertifications loom, some residents are still unsure of what is required of them.
Pistol permit recertifications were introduced with the SAFE Act when it was signed into law in 2013.
The Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement Act introduced a slew of provisions on firearms for state residents, including more background checks, broadened definitions and restrictions on assault weapons and harsher punishments for the improper mishandling of guns.
The act also included pistol recertifications, which required pistol owners to provide New York State Police with information, including a make, model and serial number, for the pistol the permit was issued for every five years. The goal being an up-to-date database for state and local agencies.
Failure to recertify a pistol permit could lead to the license being revoked.
The first year of recertifications started in 2017, with more trickling in every year since. But some residents have been confused about where to submit their recertifications or have had trouble with the New York State Police website to do so.
“When we issue new permits, we try to educate our people that the permit that was granted will need to be recertified prior to five years from today’s date.” Franklin County Clerk Kip Cassavaw said.
“Especially when it first started, people didn’t understand the concept.”
Cassavaw said the county clerk’s office gets calls and walk-ins fairly often with people asking questions about pistol recertifications. He said State Police handles them either online or through a mail-in form. On occasion, the clerk’s office has provided those forms to residents.
Cassavaw said the confusion could come from that fact that county clerk offices handle pistol permit applications.
“We hand out the application, and we take it back once it’s filled out and they’ve done their finger printing and given their references’ signatures,” Cassavaw said.
A licensing officer, who for Franklin County is its county judge, ultimately makes a determination on if a permit is granted. The process of getting a license could take at least six months.
"There's a lot of investigating that has to be done and sometimes people get the application right away, but not the signatures," Clinton County Clerk John Zurlo said.
"Sometimes, State Police is just busy too. It adds time."
