Social media campaign helps businesses urge COVID safety

PLATTSBURGH – #maskupnorthcountry is a newly created social media campaign to reinforce the importance of following State guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce, the Clinton County Health Department, Plattsburgh YMCA and the United Way of the Adirondack Region banned together in response to the recent uptick in virus cases in the North Country.
"It's the simplest thing we can all keep doing to come through this challenge, and also a key way to support our local businesses,” Garry Douglas, President/CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.
“Higher numbers could bring new restrictions, which none of us want to see happen. So mask up and maintain safe distances. For yourself, for everyone you meet and for the future of our businesses."
While the group encourages face coverings and social distancing, it is also focused on supporting local retailers and dining establishments safely.
The social media campaign, which kicked off Wednesday, features pictures and quotes from regional community leaders, including Assemblyman Billy Jones and Town Supervisor Michael Cashman, stressing the importance of wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.
The idea is to remind the North Country that everyone must do their part to keep the virus to a minimum.
"We are a strong and resilient region with the greatest people on Earth,” John Bernardi, CEO of The United Way of the Adirondack Region, said.
“This is a critical time to pull together and remain diligent about following all public health and CDC guidelines, in order to get us through this extraordinary challenge. People in the Adirondack Region know how to rise to a challenge and look out for each other. It's what we do."
The group also created a webpage featuring winter-themed signage for businesses to hang stressing the importance face coverings, maintaining safe distances and hand washing.
Check it out at: http://northcountrychamber.com/chamber/collateral.
“As a small nonprofit community leader in our area, it is not surprising that for the months we were shut down that it was the most challenging time in my 25 year YMCA career,” Justin Ihne, CEO of Plattsburgh YMCA, said.
“That is why it is so important that we as a community unite around preventing the further spread of COVID and work to ensure our small businesses and nonprofits from another shutting down. Although we are all dealing with 'Covid-fatigue,' we need to #MASKUP and stay vigilant during the winter months and stick to the CDC and DOH guidance.
"Be smart over the holidays and help keep our neighbors safe."
