Social media campaign helps businesses urge COVID safety

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.