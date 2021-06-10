PLATTSBURGH — Northeast traffic on City Hall Place to Sailly Avenue (Smith Weed Bridge) in the City of Plattsburgh will be closed today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for road construction.
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] James Dugan, 88, of Plattsburgh, N.Y., passed away on June 8, 2021, at home with his family. James was born in Wilmington, N.Y., on Feb. 16, 1933, the son of T. Joseph and Marjorie (Bliss) Dugan. James was a member of Saint Peter's Church. He was a graduate of Seton Hall …
PLATTSBURGH [mdash]Gloria R. Pratt, 79, of Pleasant Ridge Road, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at CVPH Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She was born in Winooski, Vt., on June 13, 1941, the daughter of Adelard and Rita (Therriault) Cusson. Gloria was active as a Girl S…
85, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
92, formerly of McCutcheon Lane, passed away, April 23, 2021. Funeral services will be held Friday June 18, 2021 at 2:00pm at the Saranac United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Independence Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Saranac United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been…
A service for Simon G. Perry will be held at Heald Funeral Home on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. On Friday, June 18, 2021, a Mass service will be held at St Alexander's Church in Morrisonville at 10 a.m. with a funeral procession to Saranac Cemetery. There will be a reception hel…
