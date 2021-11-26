PLATTSBURGH — Local businesses across the North Country will be offering deals and promotions to customers again this year for Small Business Saturday.
Following Black Friday, when large retailers have traditionally received a lot of attention for holiday shopping needs, Small Business Saturday has been held each year since 2010 to encourage shoppers to give their community’s businesses a look.
Wendy Baker, who has owned the Corner-Stone Bookshop in downtown Plattsburgh since March, said dedicating a day to raise awareness for small businesses is a good way to highlight those options.
“It reminds people that some of the most important and meaningful gifts for loved ones are right in their backyards,” she said. “I think it actually encourages people to try a new place. If you haven’t been to the Corner-Stone Bookshop, then come on Small Business Saturday as a way to connect with a small business and the local community.”
“Small businesses are really inseparable from the communities they serve. This time of year, it’s just really wonderful to have the opportunity to celebrate that,” Baker continued.
The Corner-Stone Bookshop will be offering two discounts this Saturday: 15% off holiday-themed books and buy two fiction books, get a third one free.
MAUI NORTH DEALS
On top of taking advantage of promotions, Maui North Owner Corrina Maggy thinks it’s important for local residents to shop in the spirit of supporting small businesses on Saturday after a challenging 2021.
Maui North will be offering 30 to 60% discounts on select winter jackets and apparel on Small Business Saturday.
“[Saturday] helps to raise awareness in the community that people should support small businesses, especially if they want to continue to see them there for them,” Maggy said.
“In times like this, when there are so many supply chain issues and other struggles that we’re seeing, it’s good for people to get out and actually support the small businesses.”
Maggy said Maui North has experienced inventory delays due to the supply chain issues and doesn’t expect those delays to let up soon.
“It’s been strange. We’ve ordered bikes in 2020 that we still haven’t seen. We haven’t even gotten in all of our apparel that I ordered last December,” Maggy said. “It’s definitely challenging.”
As a newer small business owner, Baker has also experienced the ups and downs that came this year, but she said the local community has continued to support the shop.
“One of the things we’ve learned in spades is just how important the community is to the success of Corner-Stone. They are our suppliers, our regular, mainstay customers. The community is what keeps that store afloat,” she said.
“We’ve learned how fortunate we are to have that. People have been extremely grateful that the shop has remained open.”
Below is a list of each business in Plattsburgh participating in Small Business Saturday. For a full list of participating North Country businesses, visit the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s website at northcountrychamber.com.
Alluring Vacations Inc. (373 NY-3, Suite 3)
Receive $50 discount on travel booking that cost more than $500.
Olive Ridley’s Taphouse and Grill (37 Court St.)
Purchased gift certificates of $50 or more will include any appetizer for free on day of purchase. Deal runs from Small Business Saturday to Dec. 25.
Valley Vending Service Inc. (4874 South Catherine St.)
25% off all in-stock beer brewing supplies.
K&N $5 Bling Boutique (334 Cornelia St., Suite 3)
Buy 12 $5 jewelry pieces, get the 13th free.
The Hidden Gem (1 Broad St., Unit 2, 66 Margaret St.)
15% off all sales.
Clinton County Historical Association and Museum (88 Ohio Ave.)
Sales on select ornaments and books in museum’s shop.
Leisure Tan (34 Oak St.)
10% off super bed package or spray tan.
On Purpose Essential Living
Orders of $100 or more from www.myyl.com/darlenejoypavone receive a free bottle of Christmas spirit essential oil.
Mossbrook Roots Flower and Florist (175 Boynton Ave.)
50% off last year’s holiday décor. Discount coupons for future purchases provided Saturday. Pass the Blooms campaign will be held. Free bouquets will be handed to random customers.
Cumberland 12 Cinemas
Concession coupon books provided with purchases of more than $100 in gift cards. For each purchase of $40 gift card, receive one free movie pass. Dinner and movie deals also available for Mickey’s Restaurant, Texas Roadhouse and Gus’ Red Hots.
All Natural Bath and Body Shoppe (58 Smithfield Blvd.)
Entries available to win basket filled with Natural Bath and Body products valued at $100. No purchase necessary. One entry per person. Drawing concludes at closing Saturday. Participants will not have to be present at drawing to win. Gift wrapping supplies will also be provided while supplies last.
J S Fit (18 Brinkerhoff St.)
Get four personal training sessions for $200 or one monthly senior fit group class membership for $55.
Crow & the Butterfly (54 Margaret St., Suite 5)
10% off your purchase.
Lakeshore Candy & Licks (20 Skyway Shopping Center)
10% off all records and chocolates.
Cumberland Bay Market (1544 Cumberland Head Road)
Purchase of a full sub includes free bag of chips. Any purchase more than $30 qualifies for drawing entry for $25 gift certificate.
Mickey’s Restaurant and Lounge (26 Riley Ave.)
Purchase a $50 gift certificate and receive extra $5. Purchase $100 gift certificate to receive extra $10.
Corner-Stone Bookshop (110 Margaret St.)
Buy two fiction books, get one free. All Christmas books and cookbooks 15% off.
Lake Champlain Pools, Spas and Stoves (106 Boynton Ave.)
Various promotions all day long.
Norma J’s Café & Bake Shop (7081 State Rt. 9)
10% off purchase with code SBS.
Grizzle’s (267 Margaret St.)
20% off your total transaction.
Archer Bodyworks (44 Broad St.)
Shop online each Saturday between Thanksgiving and Christmas to receive 10% off online order.
Rescued Treasures Thrift Store (37 Clinton St.)
$2 off one $10 item or more.
Adirondack Art House (24 Margaret St., Suite 2)
Artisan Craft Fair with North Country artisans only. Buy one get one class gift certificate half off.
Ka Saydia Wind Media (123 Cornelia St.)
10% off wedding packages booked by Dec. 4.
Adirondack Track LLC (795 Route 3)
Check out Facebook page for specials.
Falling Feather Boutique (34 Clinton St.)
25% off everything.
North Country Food Co-Op (25 Bridge St.)
Make a purchase to be entered in raffle.
Kimberly & Co. Hair Studio (33 Durkee St.)
Buy a $100 gift card and receive $20 gift.
Jam Vintage (20 Brinkerhoff St.)
25% sale from Friday through Sunday.
The Link Art Center (17 Court St.)
Studio Open House on Saturday with new “Art Matters” merch.
Level Up Electronics (18 Clinton St.)
In-store sales all weekend long with exclusive sales on social media pages.
Second Time Around Thrift Shop (23 Clinton St.)
“Lots of treasurers and finds!”
Medusa Gaming (1 Broad St.)
Roll-the-Dice discount on all board games, RPGs, dice and accessories.
Gem Goddess Emporium (72 Margaret St.)
10% off purchases, gift basket drawing and free gift wrapping and mini smudge with purchase.
Maui North (31 Durkee St.)
30 to 60% off select jackets and winter apparel.
