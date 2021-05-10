'Sliding into normalcy' Farmer's market opening day and outdoor Strand vendors draws hundreds

PLATTSBURGH — Several hundred people poured into downtown Saturday morning for the Plattsburgh Farmer’s Market opening day at its new location, and for the Strand Center for the Arts outdoor arts and crafts vendors.
For many customers and vendors, Saturday signaled to them a step toward normalcy.
“I’m glad to see the farmer’s market finally open up,” said Ron Rodgers, an artist and vendor who has been selling his work at the Strand since last fall.
“I think the (Strand and the farmer’s market) will work together well. We’re sliding back to normal, and for the Strand to be doing this, it’s great for them. I’m glad they found a way to help themselves a little bit and help artists, too. It’s a chance to finally get out.”
Rodgers, who sells wildlife watercolor paintings with homemade, ornate frames made of branches, said Saturday was a perfect day for outdoor vendors at the Strand and farmer’s market.
He said the crowd that came out Saturday has been the largest by far since the Strand started hosting outdoor vendors last year.
“A lot of people came out today. It’s not too hot, not too cold,” he said of the near 60-degree weather with a slight breeze. “And people are buying, which is nice.”
Lisa Bousquet got a similar impression from her popcorn booth at the farmer’s market.
“It’s been a lot busier than last year,” she said. “I’ve almost sold out, which is good news, and it’s only been a couple hours. I wasn’t expecting this.”
Bousquet said the market’s new space is a big plus that she hopes will allow vendors to have more flexibility now that it has moved away from the Durkee Street parking lot.
“I love it. I feel like we’re going to be able to do more events. I like what they did with the building,” Bousquet said about the renovated Municipal Lighting Department building on Green Street.
“From what I heard, we’ll be able to do our own events, and we won’t have to worry about moving people or saving spaces,” she continued.
But some vendors feel like there still some work to do with the new location.
“I like it, but the building could use some paint,” said Lance Arnold, an artist who sells custom dark art, with some that include LEDs.
But Arnold is glad that the market is back and said the crowd that came out Saturday shows how much the community is ready to support its vendors.
“There’s a lot of new people coming, and there’s a lot of different vendors that come down here, too,” Arnold said.
“Just being able to show your artwork to your community and seeing everyone come out just shows that even though we’re down here, people are still going to come and support everyone.”
